Farmer's Son Praveen Chithravel Beats Cold to Win Commonwealth Games Silver

Praveen Chithravel battled freezing conditions to win Commonwealth Games 2026 triple jump silver, ending his 2022 heartbreak and setting sights on the Asian Games.

IMAGE: Asian Games bronze medallist Chitravel bettered the effort in Glasgow with a silver, which he fetched covering a distance of 16.58m. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Indian athlete overcomes freezing conditions to secure the podium finish.

The Tamil Nadu athlete credits perseverance despite the challenging weather.

Son of a farmer, Chithravel reflects on his inspiring journey to international success.

Indian triple jumper now shifts focus to the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Commonwealth Games silver boosts Chithravel's confidence ahead of the continental event.

Indian athletes Praveen Chithravel secured silver in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games 2026, on Saturday, expressed pride in his performance.

Asian Games bronze medallist Chitravel bettered the effort in Glasgow with a silver, which he fetched covering a distance of 16.58m.

Speaking to ANI, Chithravel said he was happy to win a silver medal after narrowly missing out on a podium finish.

"I'm really so happy to get the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games. In 2022, during my last Commonwealth Games, I lost medal by 2 cm. So, right, I am happy to get the silver medal," Chithravel said.

The Indian athlete said the cold conditions made the competition challenging but added that he continued to push himself to deliver his best.

"I didn't have any pressure, but it's too cold; my body doesn't move, but I just keep trying to do my best. I always keep pushing myself to give the best," he said.

Chithravel also spoke about his family background, saying, "My father is farmer and my mother is housewife. I built everything on my own".

Looking ahead, Chithravel said his focus would now shift to the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4 in Japan.

"Next, I am focusing on the Asian Games," he added.