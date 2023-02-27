PIX: When it rained toys on a football pitch!

IMAGE: Thousands of teddy bears and other stuffed toys were thrown on to the pitch during a match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor in Istanbul on Sunday, as a donation to Turkey's children affected by the earthquake. Photographs: GZT.COM/Handout via Reuters

Besiktas fans threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch during Sunday's match against Antalyaspor to donate to children impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The Turkish Super Lig game, which ended 0-0, was paused after 4 minutes and 17 seconds to allow fans to throw the gifts onto the pitch. The earthquake first struck Turkey on Feburary 6.





"Our fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys on the ground of Vodafone Park to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region to cheer them up," Besiktas said in a club statement.





The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and neighbouring Syria has crossed 50,000. Ghana winger Christian Atsu was among the victims, having been found dead on February 18 under the building where he lived in southern Turkey.