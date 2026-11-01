Falei, Kulambayeva Battle Through To Chennai Open Main Draw

Top seed Aliona Falei and Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva fought through challenging final-round qualifying matches on Sunday to secure their places in the singles main draw of the WTA 250 Chennai Open.

Key Points Top seed Aliona Falei and Zhibek Kulambayeva qualified for the WTA 250 Chennai Open singles main draw on Sunday.

Falei overcame Russia's Rada Zolotareva in a tough 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 three-set encounter.

Kulambayeva defeated Japan's Mei Yamaguchi, effectively using drop shots to secure her win.

Poland's Weronika Falkowska and Japan's Kyoka Okamura also secured main-draw berths.

Top seed Aliona Falei and Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva overcame gritty opponents in their final-round qualifying matches to make the singles main draw of the WTA 250 Chennai Open, here on Sunday.

Top Seeds Advance In Chennai Open Qualifiers

Falei survived a stiff challenge from Russia's Rada Zolotareva, prevailing 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in a gruelling three-set encounter, while Kulambayeva got past Japan's Mei Yamaguchi.

Poland's Weronika Falkowska and Japan's second seed Kyoka Okamura were the other two players to secure main-draw berths.

Fifth Falkowska defeated Slovakia's fourth seed Viktoria Morvayova 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, while Okamura beat compatriot Momoko Kobori 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Falei Survives Gruelling Three-Setter

Falei was tested by the gritty Zolotareva after appearing to be in control of the contest. The Belarusian top seed was serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set but was broken, allowing her opponent to claw her way back and take the set 6-4.

The decider was equally competitive, with Zolotareva breaking back at 3-3 despite the searing heat after Falei had taken an early advantage.

Falei then began pinning the 18-year-old Russian on her backhand side, forcing her into long and exhausting rallies.

Zolotareva was broken to love in the 11th game, but put Falei under tremendous pressure when the top seed served for the match again. Falei eventually held on after saving three break points to seal the contest.

Kulambayeva Dominates With Drop Shots

Kulambayeva used her drop shots effectively to unsettle Yamaguchi and earned match point in the third-set tiebreak with a perfectly placed forehand winner that sent the Japanese chasing towards the left flank.

Yamaguchi was unable to retrieve the shot and then hit beyond the baseline to hand the Kazakh the victory.