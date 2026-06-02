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Home  » Sports » Fake World Cup Jerseys Worth C$3.5m Seized in Canada

Fake World Cup Jerseys Worth C$3.5m Seized in Canada

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June 02, 2026 13:18 IST

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Toronto is expecting more than 300,000 visitors during the World Cup with six matches to be played in the city,

Toronto Police Service Superintendent David Ecklund speaks to the press about what they described as the largest seizure of counterfeit soccer jerseys ever recorded in Canada, just days before the the start of the FIFA 2026 World Cup, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 1, 2026.

IMAGE: Toronto Police Service Superintendent David Ecklund speaks to the press about what they described as the largest seizure of counterfeit soccer jerseys ever recorded in Canada, just days before the the start of the FIFA 2026 World Cup, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 1, 2026. Photograph: Toronto Police Service/Handout via Reuters

Less than two weeks before the World Cup kicks off, Toronto Police announced on Monday that they made the largest known seizure of counterfeit soccer jerseys in Canadian history.

Officers seized over C$3.5 million ($2.53 million) worth of counterfeit merchandise from a Mississauga warehouse, they said, including more than 16,000 fraudulent jerseys and flags bearing fake FIFA, Nike, Adidas and Puma branding, as well as two counterfeit World Cup trophies.

 

Two men have been arrested and charged, the police said.

Toronto is expecting more than 300,000 visitors during the World Cup with six matches to be played in the city, including Canada's opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12.

A complaint to the Toronto Police Service FIFA Planning Team Investigative Unit in May alleged that the accused were supplying products to retail stores and acting as a distributor of fraudulent merchandise.

The items have an estimated street value of C$3,564,000, police said.

Source: REUTERS
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