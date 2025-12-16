HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Faizan Anwar wins WBA Intercontinental crown

Faizan Anwar wins WBA Intercontinental crown

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
December 16, 2025 18:40 IST

Faizan Anwar

IMAGE: India’s Faizan Anwar defeated Russia's Khuseyn Baysangurov by a split decision in the 10-round World Boxing Association Intercontinental Championship bout in Dubai. Photograph: NRAI

India’s Faizan Anwar won the World Boxing Association Intercontinental Championship, defeating Russia's Khuseyn Baysangurov by a split decision after a well-fought 10-round professional bout in Dubai.

The 24-year-old from Kolkata produced a controlled and disciplined performance against Baysangurov, who entered the contest with a record of 25 wins and one loss and was unbeaten since 2018.

Over the course of the 10 rounds, Anwar's sharp combinations and sustained pressure visibly damaged the left side of Baysangurov's face, underlining his effectiveness across the rounds.

 

The bout was part of a major professional boxing event organised by IBA Professional and featured fighters from several countries.

Anwar dictated the tempo for longer periods, showing composure and tactical awareness to edge past a seasoned opponent and secure the WBA Intercontinental belt.

Following the victory, Anwar extended his unbeaten professional record to 21 wins from 21 bouts.

At age 18, Anwar moved to Dubai to pursue a full-time professional career. He currently trains at the Round 10 Boxing Club and is managed by AAM Seddiqi Boxing.

The WBA Intercontinental Championship is regarded as a pathway toward higher-level title opportunities.

