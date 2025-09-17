Faith Kipyegon: The Undisputed Track Legend!

IMAGE: Faith Kipyegon matched the record set by Hicham El Guerrouj (1997-2003) -- the only two athletes in history to win four World 1,500m golds. Photograph: World Athletics/Instagram

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon cemented her status as one of the greatest athletes of all time, winning a fourth 1,500 metres World title in Tokyo on Tuesday.



Kipyegon emerged the winner in three minutes 52.15 seconds with compatriot Dorcus Ewoi taking silver with a personal best time of 3:54.92, while Jessica Hull won Australia’s first medal in the event by winning the bronze in 3:55.16.



Kipyegon, 31, matched the record set by Hicham El Guerrouj (1997-2003) -- the only two athletes in history to win four World 1,500m golds.



"Being

able to defend my title and to win a fourth gold feels really special," Kipyegon said."After setting the world record in Eugene (in July), I said to myself, 'I have to go to Tokyo and defend my title.' I knew I could run it under control. I won here in the 2021 Olympics just after becoming a mother, so being back here, winning again, means I can show a new gold medal to my daughter."

"I knew after hitting 62 seconds for 400 that I couldn't slip back and I wanted to just keep on pushing and pushing," she added.



"To see my teammates being on the board here is so special because I knew the three of us, we can do magic because winning a gold medal, silver and bronze was possible."



Kipyegon will next aim for a second successive World double in the 5000m. She was the first woman to achieve that world 1,500m-5000m double two years ago.



