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Fairway Assassins Secure Top Spot in TNGF Premier League Round 4

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 21:07 IST

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Fairway Assassins have taken the lead in the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation Premier League, setting the stage for an exciting title round among the top four teams.

Key Points

  • The Tamil Nadu Golf Federation successfully completed Round 4 of the Tablets India TNGF Premier League 2026.
  • Fairway Assassins emerged as the top team after Round 4, showcasing strong performance in the Strokeplay Scramble-Stableford format.
  • The top four teams, including Fairway Assassins, The 19th Hole Smashers, Allsec, and Chennai Hustlers, have qualified for the title round.
  • The TNGF Premier League aims to enhance competitive golf and foster camaraderie within the Tamil Nadu golfing community.

The Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) successfully concluded Round 4 of the Tablets India TNGF Premier League (TPL) 2026, a five-week team golf championship.

The TNGF Premier League marks a significant milestone in the federation's efforts to elevate competitive golf in Tamil Nadu while strengthening camaraderie within its golfing community.

 

TPL 2026 Round 4 Results

Following the Round 4 played in the Strokeplay Scramble-Stableford format, Fairway Assassins secured the top position with 390 points, followed by The 19th Hole Smashers with 345 points, Allsec with 335 points, and Chennai Hustlers with 315 points.

With this result, the top four teams -- Fairway Assassins, The 19th Hole Smashers, Allsec, and Chennai Hustlers -- have advanced to the title round to be played on March 25.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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