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Maharashtra Leaders Fadnavis, Gadkari Serenade Audience

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 08, 2026 12:18 IST

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari delighted attendees at the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in Nagpur by showcasing their singing talents, creating a memorable moment for the audience.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sang popular songs at an event in Nagpur.
  • The musical performances took place during the concluding ceremony of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav.
  • Fadnavis sang "Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi", while Gadkari performed "Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli".
  • Their singing was met with loud cheers and applause from the audience.
  • The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav saw significant participation with 23,800 players across 18 disciplines.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari struck a musical chord at an event in Nagpur as both leaders sang popular songs, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Leaders Showcase Musical Talent

During the concluding ceremony of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav here on Sunday, singer Shanmukhapriya invited Fadnavis to sing a few lines of the classic "Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi". The CM obliged, while Gadkari sang "Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli". Their performances received a rousing applause from the gathering.

 

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mayor Neeta Thackeray were present at the event.

The eighth edition of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav witnessed participation from 23,800 players, who competed in 5,450 matches across 20 venues in the city in 18 different disciplines.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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