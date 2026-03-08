FA Cup: Southampton, Port Vale score upset wins, make last 8

Southampton and Port Vale join Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Ross Stewart scores from the penalty spot as Southampton clinch victory over Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round match at Craven Cottage, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Southampton became the first non-Premier League club to reach the quarter-finals of this season's FA Cup with a 1-0 victory at Fulham that was sealed by a late penalty on Sunday.

The game looked as though it was heading for extra time when Finn Azaz was brought down in the area by Joachim Andersen and substitute Ross Stewart converted from the spot.

IMAGE: Ross Stewart celebrates after converting from the penalty spot. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

It was no more than Championship side Southampton deserved as they made the better chances, including one for Azaz that was brilliantly saved by Fulham keeper Benjamin Lecomte who had earlier done well to deny Tom Fellows.

Southampton join a powerful-looking quartet already through to the last eight with Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the hat for the quarter-finals.

Port Vale shock Sunderland

IMAGE: Ben Waine scores Port Vale's only goal of the FA Cup fifth round match against Sunderland at Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Third-tier strugglers Port Vale pulled off the shock of the FA Cup fifth round to beat Premier League Sunderland 1-0 and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

Ben Waine's 28th-minute goal proved enough to clinch a famous victory for the Vale Park club who are in danger of being relegated from League One this season.

They were later joined by Port Vale who stunned Sunderland with a gritty display on a threadbare pitch.

Sunderland, mid-table in the Premier League and 57 places higher than League One bottom club Port Vale, were pedestrian against their fired-up hosts and paid the penalty.

Waine headed in after Sunderland failed to clear a corner and the hosts deservedly held on despite some late pressure.

The 24-year-old New Zealand international had also scored the winner against second-tier Bristol City in midweek in a delayed fourth-round tie.

"We are on a bit of a roll at the moment," Waine said. "I know it wasn't pretty to watch but we dug in so hard and I think we deserved it. We lose this pitch here and we played to the conditions. We defended for our lives."

Former winners Southampton are back in the quarter-finals having reached there in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and they thoroughly deserved to see off a lacklustre Fulham.

Even before Stewart's stoppage-time penalty, Fulham keeper Benjamin Lecomte had been forced into saves from Azaz and Tom Fellows as the visitors played the better football.

Fifth-round action continues on Sunday with Leeds United at home to Norwich City. West Ham United play Brentford on Monday.