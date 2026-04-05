FA Cup: Southampton stun Arsenal; Manchester City rout Liverpool

Shea Charles' late goal propelled Southampton to a stunning FA Cup victory over Arsenal, while Manchester City and Chelsea also secured their spots in the semi-finals with dominant performances.

IMAGE: Southampton's players celebrate after winning their FA Cup quarter-final match against Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, on Saturday. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Key Points Southampton, celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1976 FA Cup win, stunned Arsenal with a late goal from Shea Charles to secure a 2-1 victory.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City dominated Liverpool 4-0 to advance to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea ended a goal drought with a resounding 7-0 victory over Port Vale, offering relief to coach Liam Rosenior.

Shea Charles scored five minutes from fulltime as second-tier side Southampton stunned Arsenal with a 2-1 victory in their FA Cup quarter-final at St Mary's on Saturday on a night they remembered a famous victory in the competition 50 years ago.

Southampton took the lead on 35 minutes through Ross Stewart, but Arsenal were level midway through the second half when Viktor Gyokeres equalised. The Premier League leaders looked the most likely winners from there.

But when the home side launched a counter-attack on 85 minutes, they did so with numbers and Tom Fellows fed Charles in the box for him to poke the ball past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Southampton, who wore a special yellow commemorative jersey to mark 50 years since their 1976 FA Cup final win over Manchester United, join Manchester City and Chelsea in the semi-finals.

West Ham United host Leeds United in the last of the quarter-finals on Sunday.

"Incredible night, the celebrations are mad. An unbelievable night for the club. We knew we could hurt them. We were a threat on the counter," Stewart told BBC.

"We will enjoy tonight. Tomorrow we'll be back to business. It's not every day you reach an FA Cup semi-final. We have a lot of tough league fixtures between now and then."

IMAGE: Shea Charles celebrates scoring Southampton's second goal. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

The result heaped more misery on Arsenal, who were defeated in the League Cup final by Manchester City in their last match, and now bow out of a competition they have won a record 14 times.

"There are no excuses for tonight," Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard said. "It has nothing to do with injuries or availability. We had a really good team on the pitch that should have been competing on a high level.

"We need to pick ourselves up. We have two big competitions left to compete in."

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert extended his unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions. Although his side had to soak up long periods of Arsenal pressure, they deserved their victory.

Southampton took the lead after a horror moment at the back for Arsenal defender Ben White. A simple aerial cross from James Bree was missed by White and fell perfectly for Stewart to collect and fire past Kepa.

They came close to a second when Scienza’s dipping shot from the left-hand side of the box hit the top of the crossbar.

But Arsenal were back level on 68 minutes as substitute Gyokeres side-footed into the net from 10 yards after a fine run from Kai Havertz teed-up the chance.

They looked the most likely to go on and win it, but with the clock running down, a quick break from Sou.thampton created the chance for Charles, who could not miss from 12 yards.

Man City's Dominant Performance Against Liverpool

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates a goal against Liverpool at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to cruise into the FA Cup semi-finals and Chelsea also booked their spot in the last four with a 7-0 win over third-tier strugglers Port Vale.

Champions Liverpool played well in the opening half-hour with Mohamed Salah wasting an early chance, but once Haaland had scored from the spot in the 37th minute after a foul on Nico O’Reilly their resistance crumbled.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk conceded the penalty with a rash challenge, and there was little the Dutch defender could do as City played scintillating attacking football for the remainder of the game.

His blond hair swinging behind him in a ponytail, Haaland netted his second two minutes into first-half stoppage time with a well-placed header from an excellent Antoine Semenyo cross.

Semenyo got on the scoresheet himself five minutes after the break, latching on to a ball in behind from Rayan Cherki and chipping it beautifully past Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Haaland completed his treble with a shot off the underside of the crossbar in the 57th minute.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scores Manchester City's fourth goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool's woes continued when Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season, capped off a poor performance by having his penalty saved by James Trafford, snuffing out any faint hopes Liverpool might have had of a comeback.

As the game turned into a victory parade, many Liverpool fans started heading for the exits, and City manager Pep Guardiola rang the changes, replacing Haaland with Omar Marmoush, the Norwegian striker receiving a standing ovation as he left the field.

"First half, we struggled a bit, but then after around 30 minutes we kept going and in the end it's an amazing game. Another Wembley trip for us is amazing and important," he told broadcaster TNT.

"I think (my form this season) has been a bit too much up and down, which is not good enough. I cannot keep on thinking about what I could have done differently or what didn't happen, or what happened. I have to think about the next game."

Chelsea's Resounding Victory Over Port Vale

IMAGE: Chelsea's Andrey Santos scores their fifth goal against Port Vale at Stamford Bridge, Londo. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Chelsea had failed to score a goal in over 300 minutes of play in all competitions before Saturday, but went ahead in 64 seconds in their quarter-final against Port Vale when Jorrel Hato pounced on poor defending by the visitors.

Port Vale are bottom of England's third tier but had beaten Premier League Sunderland in the previous round.

A close-range strike by Joao Pedro and an own goal by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel gave the eight-time FA Cup winners a 3-0 lead at halftime before headed goals by Tosin Adarabioyo and Andrey Santos, a poacher's finish by Estevao and an Alejandro Garnacho penalty wrapped up the win.

The 7-0 victory offered some relief to Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior after four defeats in a row in all competitions and ahead of next weekend's visit of Manchester City in the Premier League.

In the other quarter-finals, Southampton host Arsenal later on Saturday, with Leeds United travelling to West Ham United on Sunday. The semi-finals will take place at Wembley.

Chelsea's Form And Internal Issues

IMAGE: Jorrel Hato scores Chelsea's first goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Chelsea are hoping that Saturday's 7-0 thrashing of lowly Port Vale in an FA Cup quarter-final draws a line under a dismal run of form and internal upheaval that has threatened to ruin the season of the big-spending Londoners.

The build-up to the tie had been dominated by Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior's announcement on Friday that club vice captain and record signing Enzo Fernandez would be suspended for two games after suggesting he might leave.

Chelsea have been enveloped in a sense of crisis since their 8-2 aggregate drubbing in the Champions League by European champions Paris St Germain and domestic league defeats to Newcastle United and Everton over a fraught 10 days in March.

So Saturday's goal bonanza - albeit against a struggling Port Vale side who look certain to be relegated to the fourth tier of English football soon - at least managed to restore some smiles to the faces of Chelsea's players and fans.

"When you go through a difficult moment that we did in that 10-day period, you come out of it and once you analyse it, you come back stronger and you know where you want to fix it," Rosenior told reporters.

He said the recent international break and Saturday's big win could lift the mood after he was plunged into a hectic schedule when he took over in January following Enzo Maresca's unexpected departure from Stamford Bridge.

"I've got a group of players who still believe, as I do, that we can have an outstanding season in terms of winning an FA Cup, in terms of qualifying for the Champions League," Rosenior said.

Asked about Fernandez's reaction to his suspension, Rosenior said it was "brilliant" to see the Argentine in attendance at Saturday's game.

A sterner test than Port Vale will come next Sunday in the Premier League when Chelsea - sitting sixth in the table - host second-placed Manchester City who will be seeking to keep alive their chase of table-toppers Arsenal, a game for which Fernandez will still be absent.

Chelsea had failed to score a goal in over 300 minutes of play in all competitions before Saturday but it took them only 64 seconds against Port Vale when Dutch defender Jorrel Hato fired them ahead after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

Brazil striker Joao Pedro wrong-footed his marker with a clever dummy before making it 2-0 in the 25th minute and the Blues were 3-0 up before the break when Port Vale's Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel deflected a Cole Palmer shot into his own net.

The eight-time FA Cup winners extended their lead with headed goals by Tosin Adarabioyo and Andrey Santos before Brazil winger Estevao reacted quickest to an Alejandro Garnacho shot that hit the post in the 82nd minute.

A late Garnacho penalty finished off the rout.

Port Vale, who are bottom of England's third tier but had beaten Premier League Sunderland in the previous round, were roared on throughout by 6,000 of their fans, who took over the entire Shed End of Stamford Bridge, despite failing to have a shot on target for the entire game.