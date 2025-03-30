HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » FA Cup: Rashford brace fires Aston Villa into semis

FA Cup: Rashford brace fires Aston Villa into semis

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 30, 2025 22:09 IST

x

Aston Villa

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford celebrates with Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey after scoring their second goal. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Aston Villa striker Marcus Rashford scored twice in a 3-0 defeat of second-tier Preston North End in their FA Cup quarter-final at Deepdale on Sunday to earn a Wembley semi-final against fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace.

Enjoying a rich vein of form on all fronts, Villa are seeking to lift the world's oldest national competition for the first time in 68 years. Nottingham Forest will face either Bournemouth or Manchester City in the other semi-final.

Rashford netted his first goal for Villa since a February loan move from Manchester United when he side-footed a low cross from Lucas Digne into the net 13 minutes after halftime. Shortly after, he converted a penalty when Morgan Rogers was fouled.

Jacob Ramsey scored an excellent third for Villa to settle the contest as Preston’s stout resistance crumbled and Villa's greater quality and experience shone through.

They go to a first FA Cup semi-final since the 2014-15 season when they defeated Liverpool in the last four but lost 4-0 to Arsenal in the final.

 

Championship club Preston, the last remaining club in the competition from outside the top flight, held their own in the first half and had a couple of half-chances to score, but Villa took control in the second period and were worthy winners.

Aston Villa

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford shoots at goal from a freekick. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Preston had the best chance of the opening period as Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez failed to clear with a punch and Stefan Thordarson’s attempted header unchallenged went wide of goal.

Rashford was denied by a smothering save from Preston keeper Dai Cornell when he scuffed his first shot from eight yards, and then could not beat the keeper with his follow-up.

But the England striker would not be denied and he broke the deadlock with a simple side-footed finish after Digne had found space on the left-hand side of the box.

Two minutes later it should have been 2-0 as Villa passed their way through Preston but Rogers saw his shot from a few yards out heroically blocked on the goal-line.

But the visitors did not have to wait long for their second as they were awarded a penalty when Andrew Hughes stood on Rogers' and the spot-kick was easily converted by Rashford.

Ramsey had been a threat all game and his storming run to the edge of the Preston box ended with a pinpoint shot into the back of the net.

Substitute Ollie Watkins had two excellent opportunities to add to the visitors' tally that he put wide, but it was a comfortable afternoon in the end for manager Unai Emery's side.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Asian wrestling: Punia, Udit in line for maiden gold
Asian wrestling: Punia, Udit in line for maiden gold
IPL PIX: DC outclass SRH with a commanding win
IPL PIX: DC outclass SRH with a commanding win
Messi and Djokovic's Jersey Swap Breaks the Internet
Messi and Djokovic's Jersey Swap Breaks the Internet
PIX: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich score narrow wins
PIX: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich score narrow wins
Gulveer smashes his own national record
Gulveer smashes his own national record

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

11 Tantalisingly Yummy Biryani Recipes

webstory image 3

Whoa! What Were Janhvi, Ishaan Doing?

VIDEOS

PM Modi visits Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, pays tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar2:01

PM Modi visits Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, pays tribute to...

Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week0:58

Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme...

Mumbai celebrates 'Gudi Padwa' with vibrant processions and bike rallies2:17

Mumbai celebrates 'Gudi Padwa' with vibrant processions...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD