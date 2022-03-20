FA Cup: Man City outclass Southampton to reach semis

IMAGE: Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates with teammates on netting their fourth goal against Southampton during their FA Cup quarter-final at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Sunday. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Manchester City produced a decisive late surge to crush Southampton 4-1 in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday and stay in the hunt for a treble.

City took the lead in the 12th minute after Jack Stephens gave the ball away inside the box and Gabriel Jesus squared for Raheem Sterling, whose first-time effort took a deflection off Tino Livramento to beat goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Southampton threatened throughout the first half and the pressure told just before halftime, when Mohamed Elyounoussi's low cross was turned into his own net by City defender Aymeric Laporte.

The Premier League leaders went ahead again after 62 minutes when Jesus was brought down by Mohammed Salisu and Kevin de Bruyne's penalty crept under Forster's outstretched arm.

Substitute Phil Foden lashed home a thumping strike from the edge of the area 15 minutes from time and Riyad Mahrez completed the rout.

Palace outclass Everton to cruise into FA Cup semi-finals

Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored first-half goals as Crystal Palace cruised to a handsome 4-0 victory over Everton in their FA Cup quarter-final at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Everton started the brighter and created a number of opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, but as the game wore on the home side took control and booked a semi-final place as Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes scored late on.

It is the first time Palace have beaten Everton twice in the same season as the Merseysiders were unable to build on their league victory over Newcastle United on Thursday and are now left to concentrate on their relegation fight.

Palace took the lead on 25 minutes when poor Everton marking from a corner allowed Guehi to head home Michael Olise’s dangerous delivery.

They got a second when Eberechi Eze and Zaha combined to set up Matete for a low finish four minutes before the break.

The third was scored in bizarre fashion as Olise’s mis-hit shot looped onto the post and provided a tap-in for Zaha, before Hughes scored in similar fashion from a rebound after Jordan Pickford saved brilliantly from Conor Gallagher.