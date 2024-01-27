News
FA Cup: Luton knock out Everton; Maidstone stun Ipswich

FA Cup: Luton knock out Everton; Maidstone stun Ipswich

January 27, 2024 23:37 IST
FA Cup

IMAGE: Luton Town's Cauley Woodrow celebrates scoring their second goal with Carlton Morris. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Cauley Woodrow scored a last-gasp goal as Luton Town knocked out Everton and sixth tier Maidstone United upset Championship Ipswich Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Woodrow netted in the 96th minute when he smashed a close-range shot from a corner past keeper Joao Virginia to seal Luton's 2-1 victory in the all-Premier League tie in front of a stunned Goodison Park crowd.

Vitaliy Mykolenko's 39th-minute own goal had put Luton ahead before Jack Harrison cheered the Everton faithful with an equaliser in the 55th minute, hammering in a low shot that Luton keeper Tim Krul allowed to let slip through his hands.

 

Joao Pedro netted a hat-trick including two goals from the penalty spot to lead Brighton & Hove Albion to a 5-2 win at Sheffield United in another all-Premier League clash.

Leicester City knocked out Championship rivals Birmingham City 3-0 thanks to goals by Jamie Vardy, Yunus Akgun and Dennis Praet. Leeds United drew 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle.

Sixth-tier Maidstone United stunned Ipswich Town with a 2-1 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Portman Road on Saturday, knocking out a side 98 places above them in the football pyramid.

Lamar Reynolds and Sam Corne scored for Maidstone, the lowest ranked team left in the competition.

"It's the magic of the FA Cup, we have to believe," manager George Elokobi told ITV.

The Stones had their keeper Lucas Covolan to thank for keeping shot after shot out as Ipswich swarmed forward looking for goals.

"I'm so happy I could help my team mates, I'm so proud of the team," said Covolan afterwards as he wiped away tears. "What we achieved is unbelievable, just brilliant. What a great day."

Jeremy Sarmiento scored for Ipswich Town, who are second in the (second tier) Championship table.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Ice baths, Yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Slam glory
Sabalenka's Secret ritual revealed after winning AO
SEE: Hardik Pandya bowling full tilt ahead of IPL
Ice baths, yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Slam glory
'Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere'
India 'A' crush England Lions by innings and 16 runs
Tchouameni lifts Real to top of LaLiga; Bayern wins
England's Tour Of India 2024

