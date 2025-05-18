Haaland suffers another Wembley blank after turning down penalty

IMAGE: Erling Haaland reacts as he and his Manchester City teammates walk off the field after the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium, London, on Saturday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he was surprised that Norwegian striker Erling Haaland declined to take a penalty for his side in Saturday's FA Cup final against Crystal Palace with the kick subsequently being missed by Omar Marmoush.

Trailing 1-0 to Eberechi Eze's goal, City were awarded a penalty in the first half when Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell tripped Bernardo Silva who had burst into the area.

IMAGE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola consoles Erling Haaland after the stunning defeat to Crystal Palace. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Haaland, who had failed to score in his first five Wembley appearances for City, looked poised to break that duck, but handed the ball to Marmoush whose first ever penalty for City was superbly saved by Dean Henderson.

"I thought he would want to take it but they didn't speak," said Guardiola. "That moment for the penalty, it's the feeling and how they feel. They decided Omar was ready to take it.

"Omar took a lot of time when the ball was stopped, so it put more pressure on him, and Henderson made a good save."

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, working as a TV pundit for the BBC, said he felt the occasion might have got to Haaland.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland is thwarted by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

"He's a world-class forward, but when we are talking about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there is no way they are giving that ball away," Rooney said.

"That is what separates them two players from Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe and these players. They are selfish and they want to score every game.

"When (Haaland) misses chances I think you can see it gets to him and it does affect him. Maybe the thought of taking a penalty at Wembley might have been too much for him. You never know, he is a human being."

Haaland has scored 30 goals for City this season in all competitions but has missed three of his seven penalties.