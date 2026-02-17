HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
FA Cup: Brentford edge past Macclesfield with own goal

February 17, 2026 09:18 IST

Brentford scraped into the FA Cup fifth round with a narrow 1-0 win over sixth-tier Macclesfield, sealed by Sam Heathcote's second-half own goal after a spirited display from the hosts.

IMAGE: Brentford's Kaye Furo celebrates after Macclesfield Town's Sam Heathcote scores an own goal in their FA Cup Fourth Round match at Moss Rose, Macclesfield, Britain on Monday. Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters

Brentford advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a slender 1-0 away victory against minor-league Macclesfield on Monday, the match decided by a second-half own goal from Sam Heathcote.

Key Points

  • Brentford advanced after Macclesfield defender Sam Heathcote inadvertently headed the ball into his own net in the 70th minute.
  • Sixth-tier Macclesfield FC, who had earlier knocked out Crystal Palace FC, pushed Brentford FC hard throughout the tie.
  • Macclesfield’s Max Dearnley made key saves, including denying Reiss Nelson from close range.
  • Macclesfield bow out after an impressive FA Cup run and a resilient performance against top-flight opposition.
 

Sixth-tier Macclesfield, who knocked out holders Crystal Palace in the previous round, frustrated their Premier League opponents in the first half.

Goalkeeper Max Dearnley made some fine saves, denying Brentford's Reiss Nelson from close range. Macclesfield's James Dawson came closest to scoring for the hosts with a long-range effort that sailed just wide.

After the break, Brentford increased the pressure, forcing Dearnley to react quickly to keep out Kaye Furo's close-range header. However, the goalkeeper was beaten when Heathcote inadvertently headed Aaron Hickey's cross into his own net while attempting to clear in the 70th minute.

The result secured Brentford a fifth-round tie against West Ham United. Macclesfield bowed out of the competition after a brilliant run and another strong performance against top-flight opposition.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
