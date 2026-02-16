FA Cup: Arsenal cruise, Leeds survive shoot-out

Arsenal's early goal blitz propelled them to an FA Cup victory, while Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers also secured their spots in the next round after hard-fought matches.

IMAGE: Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal's second goal past Wigan Athletic's Sam Tickle during the FA Cup fourth round match at Emirates Stadium, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal dominated Wigan Athletic, scoring all their four goals in the first 27 minutes of their FA Cup match.

Leeds United advanced after a penalty shoot-out win against Birmingham City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Grimsby Town in a challenging, muddy FA Cup match.

Fulham and Sunderland also advanced to the FA Cup fifth round with wins over Stoke City and Oxford United respectively.

Arsenal scored all their goals in the opening 27 minutes of Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over League One Wigan Athletic, while Leeds United needed penalties and Wolverhampton Wanderers endured a mud bath on a good day for top-flight sides.

Any hopes of a Wigan upset in North London were swiftly ended as Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli both scored from Eberechi Eze assists, before defender Jack Hunt put the ball into his own net.

When Gabriel Jesus netted a fourth just before the half-hour mark it looked as though it would be a rout but Wigan managed to limit the damage as they tightened up at the back and Arsenal took their foot off the pedal.

Leeds win via penalty shoot-out

IMAGE: Lukas Nmecha celebrates with his Leeds United's teammates after scoring against Birmingham City at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Second-tier Birmingham City equalised late on at home to Leeds with a Patrick Roberts screamer after Lukas Nmecha had put the visitors ahead shortly after the interval.

Leeds converted all their penalties in the shoot-out while Birmingham's Tommy Doyle had his effort saved by Lucas Perri before Roberts blazed over the bar.

Wolves triumph in muddy conditions

IMAGE: Santiago Bueno scores for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, Cleethorpes. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Wolves look condemned to second-tier football next season but they maintained their interest in the Cup with a 1-0 win at in-form fourth-tier Grimsby Town on a quagmire of a pitch resembling those of yesteryear.

With rain falling on an already saturated pitch, the surface churned up, leaving little chance of flowing football. Santiago Bueno scored the only goal on the hour, diverting a Joao Gomes cross past goalkeeper Jackson Smith.

Grimsby, who knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup this season, rarely offered a goal threat and their only effort on target was Andy Cook's late header.

Fulham, Sunderland through

IMAGE: Harrison Reed celebrates scoring Fulham's second goal against Stoke City. Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters

A much-changed Fulham came from a goal down to win 2-1 at second-tier Stoke City with goals by Kevin and Harrison Reed ensuring they did not lose a fourth successive match.

Sunderland also reached the fifth round with a 1-0 win at Championship strugglers Oxford United -- Habib Diarra's first-half penalty proving enough for Regis Le Bris' side.