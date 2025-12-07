HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » F1: Verstappen vows to go all out for win

F1: Verstappen vows to go all out for win

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 00:07 IST

x

'If I need to attack, I’ll attack, because what can happen? You’re either second or third -- or you win.'

Red Bull's Max Verstappen

IMAGE: Max Verstappen will start from pole position at Yas Marina with his two McLaren title rivals, championship leader Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind in second and third respectively. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

cLaren shrugged off talk of Red Bull team trickery in Sunday's title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Max Verstappen said he had nothing to lose and would go all out to win.

The four times World champion will start from pole position at Yas Marina with his two McLaren title rivals, championship leader Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind in second and third respectively as they chase first crowns.

Norris is 12 points clear of Verstappen with Piastri a further four behind.

"All out. I have nothing to lose. So for me, of course, I’m going to try to win the race. I’m going to defend. If I need to attack, I’ll attack, because what can happen? You’re either second or third -- or you win. That would be fantastic," said Verstappen.

MEMORIES OF 2016 TITLE SHOWDOWN

The situation revived memories of past deciders at the floodlit circuit, particularly 2016 when Lewis Hamilton tried in vain to back up then-Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in the hope the German might be caught by others and passed.

Then, as now, Rosberg went to Abu Dhabi with a 12-point lead over Hamilton but it was the Briton who qualified on pole with his teammate second.

The positions stayed that way to the end and Rosberg won by five points, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel less than a second behind in third and Verstappen fourth and 1.6 off the pace.

"Honestly, I'm not too worried," said McLaren principal Andrea Stella when asked about Verstappen potentially using "every trick" to influence the field behind.

"I think we will see some interesting racing but I'm sure all this will happen within the boundaries of sportsmanship and fairness."

Stella said he would not be surprised if Red Bull played a team game, and there was nothing unfair or wrong in doing so.

Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who qualified 10th, provided a useful aerodynamic tow in qualifying and could potentially also play a strategic role.

The reigning champion sidestepped a question about 2016 and whether he might try similar tactics to those used by Hamilton then.

 

"It was also a different layout. I feel like now you get towed around a lot more around the lap, so it’s probably not as easy to do something like that," he said.

"Cars also are completely different to back then. I felt like it was a lot easier back then to back it up because the tyres would overheat a lot when you would get close.

"I hope it’s not straightforward, the race -- but hopefully that’s not because of me."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Verstappen on pole for F1 title-decider, Norris second
Verstappen on pole for F1 title-decider, Norris second
Aston Villa end Arsenal's unbeaten run!
Aston Villa end Arsenal's unbeaten run!
2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Check out the groups
2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Check out the groups
Mexico to kick-off 2026 World Cup against South Africa
Mexico to kick-off 2026 World Cup against South Africa
England start World Cup quest against familiar foe Croatia
England start World Cup quest against familiar foe Croatia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

IndiGo chaos: Flyers left in tears as flight cancellations surge5:34

IndiGo chaos: Flyers left in tears as flight...

Why Sonakshi Sinha Lost Her Cool at the Paparazzi!0:45

Why Sonakshi Sinha Lost Her Cool at the Paparazzi!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Boss-Chic Brocade Co-ord at the SWADESH Event1:18

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Boss-Chic Brocade Co-ord at the...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO