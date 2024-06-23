News
F1: Verstappen beats Norris to win Spain GP

F1: Verstappen beats Norris to win Spain GP

June 23, 2024 21:04 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrate after winning the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrate after winning the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Gea./Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday after McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris lost out at the start and finished 2.2 seconds behind.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was third for his first podium appearance of the season with Mercedes team mate George Russell fourth on a sunny afternoon at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

 

The Dutch driver extended his championship lead to a hefty 69 points, with Norris moving up to become the triple world champion's closest rival and also taking a bonus point for fastest lap.

Norris paid the price for a slow start, dropping to third into the first corner after squeezing Verstappen onto the grass while Russell rocketed past from the second row to take them both and lead the field.

"I did a bit of rallying. I think we slowed each other down," commented Verstappen afterwards.

Verstappen, who had started alongside Norris on the front row, was leading by lap three and could then build a buffer and take control.

"I think what made the race was the beginning," he said. "I took the lead ... and made that first stint where I could eke out a gap a little bit.

"After that we had to drive kind of a defensive race. Lando and McLaren were very quick today ... I think we did everything well, we drove quite an aggressive strategy but luckily it played out to the end."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fifth, after taking the chequered flag just 0.3 behind Russell, and team mate Carlos Sainz sixth in front of his home crowd.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was seventh, Red Bull's Sergio Perez eighth, with Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon taking the final points.

The win was Verstappen's seventh in 10 races so far this season, and 61st of his career.

He now has 219 points to Norris's 150 and Leclerc's 148.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
