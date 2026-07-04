Teen sensation Antonelli stuns Hamilton to claim Silverstone sprint victory

Kimi Antonelli beat Lewis Hamilton to win the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone, extending his Formula One championship lead to 43 points after another impressive Mercedes display.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton congratulates Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli after qualifying in pole position for the sprint race at the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points The 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli overtook Lewis Hamilton on lap eight after the latter started from pole.

Hamilton finished second for Ferrari, with Lando Norris taking third for McLaren.

Mercedes' George Russell ended the sprint in fourth.

Antonelli extended his Formula One championship lead to 43 points over Russell.

Kimi Antonelli beat home favourite Lewis Hamilton to win the British Grand Prix sprint race for Mercedes on Saturday and forge 43 points clear in the Formula One standings.

Ferrari's Hamilton started on pole but had to settle for second, 2.7 seconds behind, after being passed on the eighth of 17 laps. McLaren's Lando Norris finished third.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell, his closest championship rival, finished fourth at a blustery Silverstone.

IMAGE: Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris after winning the sprint race at Silverstone. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

With a maximum eight points for a sprint win, 19-year-old Italian Antonelli now has 179 points to Russell's 136 with seven times world champion Hamilton on 132.