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Team Spain White Clinches Cup Of Nations Global Simulator Racing Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 10, 2026 12:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Team Spain White, spearheaded by Ismael Fahssi, triumphed at the Cup of Nations global simulator racing championship in Mumbai, showcasing dominant performance against top international competitors.

Key Points

  • Team Spain White, led by Ismael Fahssi, won the Cup of Nations title in the global simulator racing championship held in Mumbai on Tuesday.
  • Spain White dominated the Grand Final, securing victory in all four races to finish with 103 points.
  • They comfortably outpaced Team Netherlands Red (60 points) and Team Hungary Red (49 points) in the final standings.
  • The championship featured 40 sim racing drivers from around the world, including 20 world champions.

Team Spain White clinched the Cup of Nations title in the three-day global simulator racing championship organised by Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited in partnership with Formula 1 here on Tuesday.

Spain White's Dominant Performance

Led by Ismael Fahssi, Spain White dominated the Grand Final, winning all four races to finish on top with 103 points. Fahssi was backed by Alejandro Loureiro as the pair comfortably outpaced Team Netherlands Red, represented by Thomas Ronhaar and Matthijs van Erven, who finished second with 60 points.

 

Team Hungary Red, featuring Dani Bereznay and Gabor Csontos, took third place with 49 points.

The championship featured 40 sim racing drivers, including 20 world champions, from across the globe.

"Representing Spain and winning this title means a lot to me. It's special to be able to represent my country on an international stage like this and bring this achievement home," said Fahssi.

The competition followed a double-elimination format, with the 20 teams split into two groups for the opening rounds before progressing to the knockout stages. The final day featured the second elimination round, followed by the Grand Final, where the top 10 teams battled for the title.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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