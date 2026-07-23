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Mumbai Falcons To Host F1 Sim Racing India Open Trials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 23, 2026 17:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Aspiring Indian racers can now accelerate their motorsport dreams through the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 Time Trials, offering a substantial prize pool and a driver development fund.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited (MFRL) is organising the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 Time Trials.
  • The event, held in New Delhi, aims to identify and nurture aspiring motorsport talent.
  • Participants will compete on F1 25, the official FIA Formula One World Championship game.
  • A total prize pool of Rs two crore is offered, with the winner securing a place in the "One in a Billion Hunt".
  • The "One in a Billion Hunt" includes a Rs three crore Driver Development Fund for professional motorsport progression.

Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited (MFRL) will host the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 Time Trials, a talent hunt programme, here later this month to give aspiring racers an opportunity to showcase their race craft. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam on July 30 and August 1. The Delhi Time Trials are part of MFRL's nationwide talent identification programme.

Unlocking Professional Motorsport Opportunities

The competition carries a total prize pool of Rs two crore, the organisers said. The winner will earn a place in Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited's "One in a Billion Hunt", which features a Rs three crore Driver Development Fund to support their journey into professional motorsport. "The F1 Sim Racing India Open trials give aspiring racers the opportunity to experience professional F1 simulators first-hand. It allows them to discover their potential and decide if they want to pursue a structured motorsport journey, progressing through the zonal and national stages of the championship and, ultimately, earning the opportunity to take their first steps into professional karting," said Ameet Gadhoke, MD MFRL. The event is contested on F1 25, the official game of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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