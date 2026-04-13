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India Targets 2027 for Formula 1 Grand Prix Comeback

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 13, 2026 13:28 IST

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India is making a strong push to bring Formula 1 back to the country by 2027, with the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida slated to host the high-profile racing event.

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is actively pursuing a Formula 1 race in India, targeting 2027 for its return.
  • The Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida is the likely venue for the potential Formula 1 Grand Prix.
  • Several companies have expressed interest in operating the Buddh International Circuit, indicating strong potential for the race's revival.
  • Adani Group's acquisition of Jaypee Group's assets, including the F1 track, could pave the way for the race's comeback.
  • Formula 1's popularity has surged since Liberty Media's acquisition in 2017, making India a potentially lucrative market.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday he is pushing for a Formula 1 race in India in 2027.

In an informal interaction with media here, Mandaviya said at least three companies have shown interest in running the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

 

"There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. First race will be at Buddha International Circuit," Mandaviya said.

The Indian Grand Prix was dropped after third edition in 2013 due to tax and bureaucratic hurdles.

Formula 1, owned by Liberty Media, has not yet commented on its return to India.

Adani, which is set to acquire debt ridden Jaypee Group's assets including the Formula 1 track in Greater Noida, has expressed its desire to revive the high-profile race in India.

The sport has massively gained in popularity since Liberty Media took over in 2017. It already has a record 24-race calendar though two of the rounds, scheduled in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain this month, were cancelled due to the West Asia conflict.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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