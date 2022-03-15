News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » F1's record 23-race calendar for 2022

F1's record 23-race calendar for 2022

March 15, 2022 21:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Australia, Singapore, Canada and Japan return after absences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

The 2022 Formula One season, which starts in Bahrain on Sunday, will have a record 23 races although one slot has yet to be filled after the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

 

Miami makes its debut in May while Qatar drops off for a year due to hosting the football World Cup and China is still missing due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Australia, Singapore, Canada and Japan return after absences due to the pandemic.

Stand-in races in Portugal and Turkey are no longer featured while Austria returns to having one round after making up the numbers with two last year.

Three of the races -- at Imola, Austria and Brazil -- will be in the sprint format.

The 2022 F1 calendar:

March 20 - Bahrain, Sakhir Circuit

March 27 - Saudi Arabia, Jeddah

April 10 - Australia, Melbourne

April 24 - Emilia Romagna, Imola (Italy)

May 8 - Miami

May 22 - Spain, Barcelona

May 29 - Monaco

June 12 - Azerbaijan, Baku

June 19 - Canada, Montreal

July 3 - Britain, Silverstone

July 10 - Austria, Spielberg

July 24 - France, Le Castellet

July 31 - Hungary, Budapest

Aug 28 - Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept 4 - Netherlands, Zandvoort

Sept 11 - Italy, Monza

Sept 25 - To be confirmed (was Russia)

Oct 2 - Singapore

Oct 9 - Japan, Suzuka

Oct 23 - United States, Austin

Oct 30 - Mexico, Mexico City

Nov 13 - Brazil, Sao Paulo

Nov 20 - Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
US owned Haas terminate Russian racer's contract
US owned Haas terminate Russian racer's contract
Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
Hamilton calls for 'non-biased' F1 stewards
Hamilton calls for 'non-biased' F1 stewards
Govt gets Rs 4,353 cr as dividend from 7 PSUs
Govt gets Rs 4,353 cr as dividend from 7 PSUs
Sonia tells Congress chiefs in 5 states to resign
Sonia tells Congress chiefs in 5 states to resign
'You cannot bring religion to school'
'You cannot bring religion to school'
Ukraine's medical varsities start online classes
Ukraine's medical varsities start online classes

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Lewis Hamilton plans to add his mother's surname

Lewis Hamilton plans to add his mother's surname

F1 champion Vettel sports helmet in support of Ukraine

F1 champion Vettel sports helmet in support of Ukraine

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances