F1's record 23-race calendar for 2022

The 2022 Formula One season, which starts in Bahrain on Sunday, will have a record 23 races although one slot has yet to be filled after the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.
Miami makes its debut in May while Qatar drops off for a year due to hosting the football World Cup and China is still missing due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Australia, Singapore, Canada and Japan return after absences due to the pandemic.
Stand-in races in Portugal and Turkey are no longer featured while Austria returns to having one round after making up the numbers with two last year.
Three of the races -- at Imola, Austria and Brazil -- will be in the sprint format.
The 2022 F1 calendar:
March 20 - Bahrain, Sakhir Circuit
March 27 - Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
April 10 - Australia, Melbourne
April 24 - Emilia Romagna, Imola (Italy)
May 8 - Miami
May 22 - Spain, Barcelona
May 29 - Monaco
June 12 - Azerbaijan, Baku
June 19 - Canada, Montreal
July 3 - Britain, Silverstone
July 10 - Austria, Spielberg
July 24 - France, Le Castellet
July 31 - Hungary, Budapest
Aug 28 - Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
Sept 4 - Netherlands, Zandvoort
Sept 11 - Italy, Monza
Sept 25 - To be confirmed (was Russia)
Oct 2 - Singapore
Oct 9 - Japan, Suzuka
Oct 23 - United States, Austin
Oct 30 - Mexico, Mexico City
Nov 13 - Brazil, Sao Paulo
Nov 20 - Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina