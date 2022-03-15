F1's record 23-race calendar for 2022

IMAGE: Australia, Singapore, Canada and Japan return after absences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

The 2022 Formula One season, which starts in Bahrain on Sunday, will have a record 23 races although one slot has yet to be filled after the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

Miami makes its debut in May while Qatar drops off for a year due to hosting the football World Cup and China is still missing due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Australia, Singapore, Canada and Japan return after absences due to the pandemic.



Stand-in races in Portugal and Turkey are no longer featured while Austria returns to having one round after making up the numbers with two last year.



Three of the races -- at Imola, Austria and Brazil -- will be in the sprint format.

The 2022 F1 calendar:



March 20 - Bahrain, Sakhir Circuit



March 27 - Saudi Arabia, Jeddah



April 10 - Australia, Melbourne



April 24 - Emilia Romagna, Imola (Italy)



May 8 - Miami



May 22 - Spain, Barcelona



May 29 - Monaco



June 12 - Azerbaijan, Baku



June 19 - Canada, Montreal



July 3 - Britain, Silverstone



July 10 - Austria, Spielberg



July 24 - France, Le Castellet



July 31 - Hungary, Budapest



Aug 28 - Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps



Sept 4 - Netherlands, Zandvoort



Sept 11 - Italy, Monza



Sept 25 - To be confirmed (was Russia)



Oct 2 - Singapore



Oct 9 - Japan, Suzuka



Oct 23 - United States, Austin



Oct 30 - Mexico, Mexico City



Nov 13 - Brazil, Sao Paulo



Nov 20 - Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina