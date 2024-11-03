News
F1: McLaren's Norris claims pole position for Brazilian GP

F1: McLaren's Norris claims pole position for Brazilian GP

November 03, 2024 18:06 IST
IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after qualifying in pole position. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

McLaren's Lando Norris took an emphatic pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull rival Max Verstappen qualified only 17th in a wet and crash-strewn session at Interlagos.

George Russell will join his fellow-Briton on the front row for Mercedes in a session postponed from Saturday due to heavy rain, with RB's Yuki Tsunoda a stunning third and Alpine's Esteban Ocon fourth.

 

Formula One championship leader Verstappen, who has a five- place grid drop for an engine change, was only 12th when the second phase of qualifying was halted with 46 seconds remaining.

Verstappen leads Norris, winner of the Saturday 100km sprint at Interlagos, by 44 points with four grands prix and a sprint remaining.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
