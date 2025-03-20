F1: McLaren's Norris chasing hat-trick in China

IMAGE: Lando Norris celebrates with his team after winning the Australian Open Grand Prix on Sunday, ending defending champion Max Verstappen's long run at the top of the championship standings, dating back to May 2022. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

McLaren's Formula One leader Lando Norris can complete a hat-trick of wins for the first time in his career at the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend.

The 25-year-old Briton started the season in Australia with a confident win -- just as he ended 2024 in Abu Dhabi -- and now, at a track where he finished second last year, will try to make it three in a row.

"I’m confident that when we go to China... we can be very strong because we were strong there last year with not a very good car," the title favourite said after last Sunday's race in Melbourne sent him top of the standings for the first time.

Shanghai is the first sprint weekend of the season, with extra points on offer and less practice than usual on a track that has been freshly resurfaced since last year's return post-COVID.

Warm and sunny weather is expected.

Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri, who spun off and finished ninth in his home race last Sunday after starting on the front row and challenging for the lead, has another good chance to rev up his season.

The 23-year-old also has a strong record in sprints.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won in China from pole last year, and also took the sprint. He finished second in Melbourne and cannot be counted out, having won 11 of 18 sprint races held to date.

"The tyre degradation particularly impacted us in Melbourne, but we came away with a lot of learnings and ways to improve," said the Dutch driver.

"We don’t have a huge amount of time to turn everything around, especially with just one practice session, but the team are working hard to improve.

"I have always enjoyed racing in Shanghai; there are lots of opportunities for overtaking here and the circuit has a unique layout, so we will see what the weekend brings."

New teammate Liam Lawson will be keen to get back after a tough start since moving up from Racing Bulls. The Kiwi has not raced before in China and he and the other five rookies will have their work cut out with so little practice time.

Ferrari, last year's championship runners-up, were licking their wounds after Melbourne but seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has a record six wins in Shanghai.

"Shanghai will give us the opportunity to turn the page and move on immediately," said team boss Fred Vasseur.

Mercedes, with 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli enjoying a spectacular fourth place on his debut in Melbourne and George Russell third, arrive in high spirits.

"It's clear we have taken a good step forward over the winter. Our focus is now on unlocking more potential and adding performance," said team boss Toto Wolff.

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar will be in the limelight and has plenty to prove after a distraught debut in Australia.

There is also sure to be plenty of scrutiny of the cars' upper rear wings after the governing FIA said it would be introducing tougher tests from this weekend.

The FIA said all cars tested in Melbourne had been legal but reduced the rear wing 'slot gap' limit from two millimetres to 0.5 with a tolerance of 0.25 for China due to the short notice.