Verstappen secures first win of season at chaotic Bahrain GP

Max Verstappen clinched his first victory of the season at the chaotic, rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix along with second placed Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli and third placed Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia, on Sunday. Photograph: Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters

Key Points Max Verstappen won the rain-hit Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, marking his first victory of the season.

The race start was delayed by over 90 minutes due to treacherous wet conditions at the Sepang International Circuit.

Kimi Antonelli finished second for Mercedes, maintaining his championship lead.

Lewis Hamilton secured third place for Ferrari after recovering from 18th position following an early tyre gamble.

George Russell, Antonelli's teammate, retired with a suspected power unit issue with five laps remaining.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a chaotic rain-hit Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday for his first victory of the season after the race start was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to treacherous conditions at the Sepang International Circuit.

Verstappen's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: RB's Arvid Lindblad, McLaren's Lando Norris, Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, RB's Liam Lawson and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in action during the race. Photograph: Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters

Verstappen was the last driver to win in Sepang in 2017 before it was taken off the calendar and the Dutchman, who had also taken pole, gave Red Bull a huge boost despite an early setback when he lost the lead before turn one. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was second for Mercedes while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton came in third despite a tyre gamble that had dropped the Briton down to 18th at the start of the race.

Race Drama and Podium Finishers

Antonelli's teammate and closest rival George Russell was third when the Mercedes driver retired with a suspected power unit issue with five laps left. The last four laps were a straight shootout for podium places after a lengthy safety car period and that was when Hamilton, who had been chasing Red Bull's Isack Hadjar for several laps, made his move. Charles Leclerc, who had also been closer to the back of the grid at the start of the race amid the chaos of a wet track, salvaged fourth for Ferrari when he overtook Hadjar with two laps to go.