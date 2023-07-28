News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » F1: Verstappen set for five place grid penalty in Belgium

F1: Verstappen set for five place grid penalty in Belgium

July 28, 2023 17:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Max Verstappen would be using his fifth gearbox of the season, one more than the rules allow without penalty for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Red Bull's dominant Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen will have a five place grid penalty for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after a gearbox change.

 

The team confirmed ahead of Friday's practice at Spa-Francorchamps that the double world champion would be using his fifth gearbox of the season, one more than the rules allow without penalty.

Verstappen is unlikely to be too concerned, having won at Spa -- one of his favourite tracks with plenty of overtaking opportunities -- last year after starting from 14th place on the grid due to engine penalties.

He arrives this time with Red Bull set for a record-extending 13th win in a row and 12th of the season, which would make them the first team to achieve such a streak in a single campaign.

Verstappen has won the last seven races and is chasing his 10th out of 12.

He leads Mexican team mate Sergio Perez by 110 points.

"Even if they started last in every race, they’re going to come through, no matter if there's the DRS (drag reduction) or not," McLaren's Lando Norris told reporters on Thursday.

The Belgian Grand Prix is a sprint event this year, with qualifying for Sunday's race later on Friday.

The grid penalty will not apply to Saturday's standalone sprint.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Motor racing: Dutch teenager van't Hoff dies in crash
Motor racing: Dutch teenager van't Hoff dies in crash
Fan at Aus F1 GP left bleeding after hit by car debris
Fan at Aus F1 GP left bleeding after hit by car debris
Why Formula One is targeting Indian market
Why Formula One is targeting Indian market
Women's WC PIX: Argentina, SA hopes dented
Women's WC PIX: Argentina, SA hopes dented
Chhetri headlines India's best Asian Games squad
Chhetri headlines India's best Asian Games squad
IT, banking shares drag Sensex down by 107 points
IT, banking shares drag Sensex down by 107 points
Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...
Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Nothing will stop me speaking my mind in F1: Hamilton

Nothing will stop me speaking my mind in F1: Hamilton

Hamilton confident 'Pitt can take F1 to new heights'

Hamilton confident 'Pitt can take F1 to new heights'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances