F1 leader George Russell puts Mercedes on pole for China sprint race

IMAGE: Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after taking pole position for Saturday's sprint race at Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points Mercedes' George Russell claimed his first career sprint pole.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli finished second but is under investigation for allegedly impeding McLaren's Lando Norris.

The sprint race on Saturday brings eight points to the winner with the top eight scoring.

Formula One championship leader George Russell put Mercedes on pole position for the first sprint race of the season in China on Friday in a provisional front row lockout with teammate Kimi Antonelli.



Russell led every phase of the session at the Shanghai circuit to take his first career sprint pole in a time of one minute, 31.520 seconds. Antonelli was 0.289 slower.



McLaren's Lando Norris was third fastest but the Briton could move up to the front row with Antonelli under investigation and facing a possible grid drop for allegedly impeding the reigning world champion in the second phase.

IMAGE: George Russell George Russell claimed his first career sprint pole. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who started the 100km race on pole in China last year, was fourth fastest ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.



The race on Saturday brings eight points to the winner with the top eight scoring. The main Grand Prix is on Sunday.



"The car has been feeling amazing," said Russell, winner of the Australian season-opener last weekend. "We knew after Melbourne we had a really good car, the engine is performing really well, and today it was a real joy to drive.



"It felt really quick and that was pretty cool, very different to Melbourne."

Max Verstappen finishes eighth

Russell was the third successive British sprint pole-sitter in Shanghai after Norris in 2024 and Hamilton in 2025.



He had also been fastest in the day's sole practice session, ahead of Antonelli, with Mercedes comfortably ahead of the rest.



Pierre Gasly was seventh fastest for Renault-owned Alpine but under investigation for apparently impeding Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen, who ended up eighth.



Haas's Oliver Bearman took the ninth slot on the grid and Verstappen's new teammate Isack Hadjar completed the top 10 but a massive 2.2 seconds off Russell's pace.

Norris said he was happy with his lap.



"P3 is as good as we can do for the time being," he said.



"I'm actually pretty happy to beat both the Ferraris today because they seemed pretty good the whole day. So I'm satisfied. Good position for tomorrow."