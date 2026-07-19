Kimi Antonelli Wins Belgian GP; Widens Formula One Championship Gap

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli scored a dominant victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, significantly extending his Formula One championship lead over rival Lewis Hamilton amidst race incidents and investigations.

IMAGE: Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after winning the Belgian Grand Prix, at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, on Sunday. Photograph: Christian Hartmann

Key Points Kimi Antonelli won the Belgian Grand Prix, marking his sixth victory this Formula One season.

Antonelli has now extended his Formula One championship lead to 45 points over Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in the race and is currently under investigation for an unsafe pitstop release.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell retired early from the race after a collision with Hamilton.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured second place, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishing third.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during the race. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Kimi Antonelli won the Belgian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead to 45 points over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on a bleak day for teammate George Russell, his closest title rival heading into the race.

Russell had been the 19-year-old Italian's closest rival before the race at Spa-Francorchamps, but the Briton spun off into the gravel on the opening lap after a collision with Hamilton while trying to make up places lost at the start.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second in the 44-lap race, 1.952 seconds behind after leading thanks to a pitstop while a virtual safety car was deployed, with Max Verstappen third to give Red Bull their 300th Formula One podium.

Antonelli 50 points clear of Russell after sixth win in 10 rounds

IMAGE: Mercedes's George Russell spins on the track in front of Lewis Hamilton before retiring from the race. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Hamilton finished fourth, despite serving a five-second penalty for the collision with Russell, but remained under investigation for an unsafe release from a pitstop that could drop him to fifth and further stretch Antonelli's lead.

It was Antonelli's sixth win in 10 rounds this season, and it left him 50 points clear of Russell. Antonelli was first in qualifying for the race, continuing Mercedes' clean sweep of pole positions this season.

“It’s great to be back on the top step after a few difficult rounds," said Antonelli, who had drawn a blank in two of the past three rounds.

"It was a hard-fought race. We lost first place with the VSC but then we managed to make our way back.

"The momentum was always there. It was just about getting the results," he added.

"Today we were a bit lucky with what happened in terms of the championship but you have to take every opportunity because we saw how much it can swing."

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished fifth with Isack Hadjar sixth for Red Bull from last on the grid, and reigning champion Lando Norris seventh for McLaren after starting 13th due to a 10-place grid drop.

Gabriel Bortoleto brought more points for Audi in eighth place, with Arvid Lindblad ninth for Racing Bulls and Argentine Franco Colapinto completing the scoring in 10th place for Renault-owned Alpine.