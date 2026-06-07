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Home  » Sports » F1: Antonelli masters chaotic Monaco GP, clinches fifth consecutive victory

F1: Antonelli masters chaotic Monaco GP, clinches fifth consecutive victory

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June 07, 2026 21:48 IST

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Kimi Antonelli overcame a late red-flag interruption and restart drama to win a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix, becoming the race's youngest-ever winner and extending his championship lead with a fifth victory.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

IMAGE: Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Championship leader Kimi Antonelli secured his fifth victory of the season with a composed drive from pole position to win the Monaco Grand Prix and become the race’s youngest-ever winner.
  • A late red flag caused by Charles Leclerc’s crash erased Antonelli’s comfortable lead, but the 19-year-old handled the restart confidently to maintain control and seal victory.
  • Lewis Hamilton finished second for the second consecutive race, moving into second place in the championship standings, while Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar provisionally claimed third.

Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli stayed ice-cool to win a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix and extend his run of victories this season to five on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Italian built a commanding lead after starting from pole in his Mercedes but that evaporated after a late red flag to inspect a crumbling surface at the final corner following a crash that took out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Red Flag Drama Fails to Shake Teenage Championship Leader

After a delay of around 40 minutes while repairs were carried out, the race resumed with a standing start but Antonelli remained unfazed as he became the youngest ever winner of the iconic race.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was runner-up for the second successive Grand Prix with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar provisionally third, although he was one of a number of drivers under investigation for a variety of infringements.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

IMAGE: By winning the Monaco Grand Prix,  Andrea Kimi Antonelli has opened up a 66-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One drivers' championship. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Hamilton Claims Another Podium as Title Race Tightens

Hamilton, who equalled the late Ayrton Senna's eight Monaco podiums, moved above Antonelli's team mate George Russell into second place in the standings, 66 points behind Antonelli.

"It's been an incredible weekend and an incredible race," said Antonelli, who was not even born the last time an Italian won the Monaco Grand Prix - Jarno Trulli in 2004.

"We had incredible pace and it all came so natural and that gave me the confidence to push."

 

A year after finishing last on his F1 debut at Monaco, Antonelli showed incredible poise to shrug off the red flag drama that meant he effectively had to win two races.

"I wasn't super keen on re-starting but once the notification came out I just gathered my emotions and re-focused again. Once I got away and was P1 into the first corner I could enjoy the last few laps."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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