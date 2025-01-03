HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » F1: Hamilton embraces 'new job', fans go wild

F1: Hamilton embraces 'new job', fans go wild

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2025 22:18 IST

x

Lewis Hamilton

IMAGE: Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton reacts during a farewell event for his team in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photograph: Hasnoor Hussain / Reuters

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said he was excited for 2025 and ready to embrace change at Ferrari as he updated his LinkedIn profile with the hashtag 'newjob'.

Hamilton became a Ferrari driver on Jan 1, joining the sport's oldest and most successful team after 12 years at Mercedes.

Ferrari have yet to say when he will make his first appearance in red overalls but Hamilton posted a photograph from his childhood of him wearing a red helmet in a kart with the familiar racing number 44 on it.

 

"I could not be more excited for the year ahead. Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on," he posted on the social media platform where he is listed as 'entrepreneur, investor and F1 driver'.

"To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful," he added.

"Your next opportunity is always within reach. Here's to 2025 - a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember. Andiamo."

Hamilton, who turns 40 on Jan. 7, will be partnering Charles Leclerc at Ferrari after taking the place of Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

The Briton had his worst season in Formula One last year, in terms of championship position, when he finished seventh overall with team mate George Russell sixth. He did, however, win two races after two seasons without a victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

'Facing Jasprit will be tough on this SCG pitch'
'Facing Jasprit will be tough on this SCG pitch'
Bumrah Is So ANGRY!!!
Bumrah Is So ANGRY!!!
Gambhir and Rohit's SCG snub sparks chaos
Gambhir and Rohit's SCG snub sparks chaos
'National treasure' Bumrah outshining legends in Aus
'National treasure' Bumrah outshining legends in Aus
Khel Ratna is just the beginning: Harmanpreet
Khel Ratna is just the beginning: Harmanpreet

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Healthy Indian Street Foods

webstory image 2

Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan's One Man Show

webstory image 3

5 Things You Need To Know About HMPV

VIDEOS

Shruti Haasan's effortless style is truly inspiring! 1:15

Shruti Haasan's effortless style is truly inspiring!

Watch: Supriya Sule, Sushma Andhare perform traditional 'Phugadi' dance1:41

Watch: Supriya Sule, Sushma Andhare perform traditional...

Biden honors Liz Cheney and others with Presidential Citizens Medal3:59

Biden honors Liz Cheney and others with Presidential...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD