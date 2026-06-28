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F1: George Russell wins in Austria to trim teammate Antonelli's lead

June 28, 2026 20:57 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how George Russell's dominant victory at the Austrian Grand Prix has tightened the Formula One championship race, significantly cutting into Kimi Antonelli's lead.

George Russell

IMAGE: Mercedes' George Russell celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, on Sunday. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Key Points

  • George Russell clinched victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, marking his second win of the current F1 season.
  • Russell's win significantly reduced Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli's championship lead to 40 points.
  • Max Verstappen, despite starting fifth after a qualifying crash, impressively secured second place at Red Bull's home circuit.

A thirsty George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to trim Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli's Formula One lead to 40 points.

Max Verstappen finished 1.6 seconds adrift, after crashing in qualifying and starting fifth, at his Red Bull team's home circuit with Antonelli third and 0.3 behind after a thrilling chase to the line at scenic Spielberg.

 

Russell's Second Season Victory

The win was Russell's second of the season, after he took the opener in Australia, his career seventh and Mercedes' seventh in eight rounds so far.

Antonelli has 171 points to Russell's 131 with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, fifth on Sunday after running second and battling Verstappen wheel-to-wheel, dropping to third on 125.

Mercedes Dominates Constructors' Standings

Max Verstappen

IMAGE: Max Verstappen finished 1.6 seconds adrift, after crashing in qualifying and starting fifth. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes have 302 points to Ferrari's 204.

"Incredible to be back on the top step. It's been a little while, so I am definitely going to enjoy this one this evening," said Russell, who can now head to his home British GP at Silverstone next weekend on a high.

He revealed over the radio after taking the chequered flag that his drinks system had failed during the race, the first of the season to be declared a "heat hazard". "Nice race for it to do so, I'm a little bit thirsty," he said.

Ferrari's Hamilton Finishes Fifth

Lewis Hamilton

IMAGE: Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton took fifth place. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Oscar Piastri was fourth for McLaren, ahead of Hamilton, with Isack Hadjar sixth for Red Bull.

Reigning champion Lando Norris, last year's winner in Austria, was seventh with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc eighth and Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad completing the top 10.

"I was having to push every single lap and when you push those boundaries there's bound to be a small mistake or two," said Russell.

"I knew how quick the guys were behind. Kimi has been extraordinarily quick this whole season, so every lap I was looking at the timing board."

Source: REUTERS
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