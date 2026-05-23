F1: George Russell wins Montreal sprint race as team-mate Antonelli fumes

George Russell triumphed in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race, but the victory was overshadowed by a heated on-track battle and radio exchanges between Mercedes teammates, adding drama to the Formula One event.

IMAGE: Mercedes' George Russell crosses the finish line to win the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, on Saturday. Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/Reuters

Key Points George Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race, marking his second sprint victory of the season.

Lando Norris of McLaren claimed second place, continuing his strong performance after winning the previous sprint in Miami.

Tensions flared between Mercedes teammates George Russell and Kimi Antonelli during the race, leading to radio complaints from Antonelli.

George Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix sprint from pole position on Saturday with Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli third and crying foul as the gloves came off between the Mercedes teammates.

McLaren's reigning world champion Lando Norris, winner of the previous sprint in Miami, was second after 23 laps of Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Russell's Victory and Antonelli's Frustration

Russell's second sprint victory of the season, after his first in China, cut Antonelli's lead to 18 points with the 19-year-old Italian fuming after the Mercedes pair made contact in battling for the lead.

"That was very naughty," the teenager said after Russell shut the door on an early passing attempt, with Norris seizing his chance to take second.

The Italian continued to complain over the radio, saying Russell should be given a penalty because he had been alongside the Briton's mirror.

"I don't care. He pushed me off," he told race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington after an attempt to calm him down.

Team Management Intervention

IMAGE: Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antonelli made contact while battling for the lead. Photograph: Mathieu Belanger/Reuters

Team boss Toto Wolff then made a rare radio intervention, telling Antonelli to "concentrate on the driving, please, not on the radio moaning".

Wolff spoke again in the closing stages, telling his driver it was the fourth time and to discuss matters privately later.

Russell had been fastest off the mark at the start, with Antonelli close behind, with only 17 cars lining up and five in the pitlane including Canadian Lance Stroll, whose Aston Martin was wheeled off the grid with a front suspension problem.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished fourth with the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton fifth and sixth respectively.

Four-times world champion Max Verstappen was seventh for Red Bull with Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad taking the final point in eighth.

Qualifying for Sunday's main Canadian grand prix follows later, with Antonelli chasing his fourth win in a row.