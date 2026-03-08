Dream start for Mercedes as Russell wins Australian GP

George Russell delivered a commanding performance at the Australian Grand Prix, securing a triumphant victory for Mercedes in a strong start to the Formula One season.

IMAGE: Mercedes driver George Russell celebrates on the podium after winning the Australian Grand Prix alongside second-placed teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli and third-placed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, on Sunday. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

George Russell struck the first blow in the Formula One championship for Mercedes as he claimed an emphatic victory in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli and crushed an early challenge from Ferrari.

Having dominated qualifying, pole-sitter Russell's first win at Albert Park underlined Mercedes' promising pre-season form.

The Briton finished nearly three seconds ahead of Antonelli, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc more than 15 seconds behind on a cloudy afternoon at the lakeside circuit on Sunday.

Russell engaged in a thrilling early duel with Leclerc as the racers swapped the lead seven times in the opening nine laps.

But there was soon daylight between Mercedes and the rest.

After swapping out medium tyres early following a virtual safety car deployment, Russell rode the hard compounds for 45 laps and Mercedes' pace did the rest.

"Great job everybody, it's been a long time since we've been here," he said over the team radio.

Challenges and Setbacks

IMAGE: Mercedes driver George Russell celebrates on the podium, alongside third-placed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, after winning the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, on Sunday. Photograph: Mark Peterson/Reuters

It was a tough day for McLaren, with home hero Oscar Piastri's race over before it begun with a crash during a reconnaissance lap some 40 minutes before the start.

His teammate and defending champion Lando Norris finished fifth, one place behind seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari.

Four-times champion Max Verstappen was sixth for Red Bull.

Only 20 of the 22 cars started, with Audi's Nico Hulkenberg scratched just before the race due to a reliability problem.

Another three cars failed to finish, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar among them.