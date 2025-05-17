HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
F1 drama: Piastri snatches pole, Ferrari flops

May 17, 2025 22:00 IST

Oscar Piastri

IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates after qualifying in pole position. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Reuters

Formula One leader Oscar Piastri put his McLaren on pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining the Australian on the front row.

George Russell qualified third for Mercedes with McLaren's Lando Norris fourth in a session that was twice red-flagged after Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Franco Colapinto crashed in the first phase.

 

The pole, with a time of one minute 14.670 seconds, was Piastri's third of the season as he chases a fifth win in seven races and fourth in a row to stretch his 16-point lead over Norris.

Ferrari suffered a new low in front of their home fans, with Charles Leclerc qualifying 11th and Lewis Hamilton 12th in the seven-times world champion's first race in Italy for the Maranello-based team.

"My God, my God," exclaimed Leclerc over the team radio as the realisation sunk in.

"Sorry guys, I can't improve for some reason," said Hamilton.

Oscar Piastri

IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates after qualifying in pole position with second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen and third placed Mercedes' George Russell. Photograph: Florion Goga/Reuters

Mercedes' Italian rookie and local hero Kimi Antonelli also failed to make the top 10 and will line up only 13th.

Fernando Alonso will line up fifth for Aston Martin, an impressive turnaround for a team that has struggled this season, and Williams pair Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were sixth and seventh fastest.

Canadian Lance Stroll made it two Astons in the top 10 with eighth on the grid, followed by Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Tsunoda and Colapinto, the latter returning to the grid in place of dropped Australian Jack Doohan, were both taken to the medical centre for checks after crashes.

The Red Bull driver's crash led to a 15-minute delay for track repairs and red flags were waved again when Colapinto went onto the grass approaching Tamburello and lost control, spinning and hitting the barrier head on.

Source: REUTERS
