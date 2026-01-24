F1 2026: Ferrari's Stunning New Car SF-26 Hits The Track!

IMAGE: Charles Leclerc drives Ferrari's new F1 car SF-26 during testing at Fiorano Circuit, Maranello, Italy, on Friday. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Key Points For the first time in his career, Lewis Hamilton failed to stand on the podium in an entire F1 season in 2025.

Ferrari have not won a championship since 2008, with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 their last winner of a drivers' crown.

New engines and the biggest technical overhaul in decades will mean drivers have to adapt to new ways of racing in 2026 F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton spoke of the 'massive challenge' he and other drivers face this season in Formula One's new rules era as Ferrari ran their SF-26 car for the first time on Friday.



Last year was the seven-times World champion's first with the sport's oldest and most glamorous team and for the first time in his career the sport's most successful driver .



Teammate Charles Leclerc also outscored the Briton by 86 points.

IMAGE: The smaller and lighter car marks a return to gloss paintwork after seven seasons of matte, with a brighter and more intense red and a larger expanse of white around the cockpit area and engine cover. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Now 41, Hamilton needs Ferrari to be back on form -- after a winless 2025 -- and new engines and the biggest technical overhaul in decades will mean drivers have to adapt to new ways of racing.



"This is the biggest regulation shift I think our sport has seen, at least in my time," he said in an interview released by Ferrari after he had completed a few laps of the Fiorano test track on a misty morning as fans watched from a nearby bridge.



"Every single time that it has been a shift into a new regulation, it's been a massive challenge. Everyone starts from scratch, so it really levels the playing field."

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton failed to stand on the podium during the entire F1 season in 2025 for the first time in his career. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Hamilton said Ferrari could develop faster, come up with new ideas and fight at the same pace as rivals with the drivers playing a key role.



"As drivers we adapt ... it's going to be a massive challenge for every driver to adapt to particularly the power unit.



"This is a period of time when you have to learn to be the most efficient driver you've ever been, utilising all the tools you have in your armoury ... to save fuel, to recharge power, utilise the power, use the grip and put all these things together."

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc wave to fans during testing. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Most of the new cars will be on track together for the first time in Barcelona next week, with each team selecting three days to test out of the five available.



Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said his team would test on Tuesday and Thursday with the other day yet to be decided.



The smaller and lighter car marks a return to gloss paintwork after seven seasons of matte, with a brighter and more intense red and a larger expanse of white around the cockpit area and engine cover.

Ferrari have not won a championship since 2008, with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 their last winner of a drivers' crown.