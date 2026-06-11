Expanded World Cup boosts India's qualification hopes: Bhutia

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia says FIFA's expanded 48-team World Cup format significantly improves India's chances of qualification while creating new opportunities for emerging football nations across Asia and beyond.

IMAGE: India's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in June 2024 after finishing third in Group A of the second round of the AFC qualifiers, missing out on the top two spots. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points The record five-time winners arrive in North America under Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil start against what is expected to be their sternest Group C test.

Qualfication quota increased from four to 8 making India's chances brighter.

With Jordan and Uzbekistan making the World Cup it is good for football in those countries.

Former Indian football captain and legendary striker Bhaichung Bhutia has welcomed FIFA's decision to expand the 2026 edition of the World Cup to 48 teams, calling it a "wonderful thing" that significantly boosts India's prospects of playing on the grandest stage of world football.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will see a record-breaking participation, with final squad lists revealing 1,248 players from 48 nations set to compete in the expanded global tournament, starting on June 12 (Indian Standard Time). Out of 1248 players, 891 players are set to make their World Cup debut, underlining the mix of continuity and fresh faces at the tournament.

A total of 104 matches will be held across Canada, Mexico and the United States. The 2026 edition represents a major expansion of the global showpiece.

Speaking to ANI on how the expansion changes the competitiveness and overall dynamics of the tournament, Bhutia expressed great optimism, particularly for nations that have historically found qualification out of reach.

While the expansion has brought immense joy to fans globally, the former Indian skipper cheekily pointed out the sheer logistical and analytical challenge the massive 48-team roster poses for broadcasters and commentators in India.

India's chances more with increased quota

"I think from the Indian perspective, it's very good. I don't know why FIFA did not do it 30-40 years ago. Maybe we went quite close during my time to qualify.

"So I think from Asia, we're getting eight teams for the first time. Nine teams have qualified, but the quota has been increased to eight from Asia, which was four before. So I think it's a great thing, and especially from an Indian football perspective, being a football fan here and an Indian football captain. I think it's a wonderful thing. And the chances for India to play are much more," Bhutia said.

The legendary Indian striker highlighted that the inclusion of fresh footballing nations changes the entire sporting culture within those countries, citing recent breakthroughs by Asian sides.

The expanded format will see historic participation, with Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan all set to make their FIFA World Cup debuts. Uzbekistan's first appearance is being seen as a landmark moment, with players such as Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov symbolising the nation's breakthrough on the world stage.

"But overall, I think it's a lot of other countries from other continents that get the opportunity to participate. And the excitement is going to be much more, whichever country follows and qualifies. We've especially seen countries like Jordan and Uzbekistan from Asia qualify for the first time. I think it completely changes the football scenario in that country. I feel it's a very good thing," he added.

Argentina are the reigning champion of the FIFA World Cup after winning the 2022 marquee tournament in Qatar. Led by legendary footballer Lionel Messi, Argentina defeated France in a thrilling final decided on penalties (4-2) after the match ended 3-3 in extra time.

This edition will see Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa feature in a record sixth World Cup appearance.

Portugal legend Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest goal scorers in history and currently holds the record for the most goals in men's international football, with 140 plus goals for Portugal in over 220 appearances.

In terms of overall career goals (club + country), Ronaldo is also recognised as the highest goal scorer in football history, having scored over 970 official senior career goals across Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr and Portugal.