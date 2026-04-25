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Ex-Nigeria Forward Michael Eneramo Dies On Pitch

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April 25, 2026 10:00 IST

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Former Nigeria international Michael Eneramo tragically passed away after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match, prompting an outpouring of grief from the football community.

Michael Eneramo

IMAGE: Former Nigeria forward Michael Eneramo appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest five minutes into the second half of the game in Kaduna. Photograph: Tony O'Brien/Action Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Former Nigeria forward Michael Eneramo tragically died after collapsing during a friendly match.
  • The 40-year-old football star appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.
  • Eneramo, known as 'the Tank', had a successful career in Turkey and Tunisia.
  • He earned 10 caps for the Nigeria Super Eagles, debuting in 2009.

Former Nigeria forward Michael Eneramo died on Friday after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match, the Nigeria Football Federation announced.

The 40-year-old "appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest five minutes into the second half" of the game in Kaduna, the NFF said, citing early reports. 

 

Eneramo's Football Career and Achievements

Eneramo, who enjoyed successful stints with clubs in Turkey and Tunisia, won 10 caps for the Super Eagles. He made his Nigeria debut in a friendly game against Jamaica in 2009.

Tributes and Condolences

"This is devastating. I am short of words at this moment," NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi said. "I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his loved ones and the Nigeria football family the fortitude to bear the loss."

Nicknamed "the Tank" by fans of Tunisian club Esperance Sportive de Tunis, Eneramo was known for his physical presence and "confident play" that helped Esperance win silverware, the NFF added.

Source: REUTERS
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