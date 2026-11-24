Everton manager David Moyes' record-breaking 593rd game in charge ended in a crushing 4-0 defeat to Brentford, further complicated by a controversial red card for captain James Tarkowski, which will see him miss the crucial Merseyside Derby.

IMAGE: On Monday, manager David Moyes was in charge of Everton for the 593rd time, more than any other manager at the club. Photograph:Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points David Moyes' 593rd game as Everton manager, a club record, resulted in a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford.

Everton captain James Tarkowski received a controversial red card for a high challenge, ruling him out of the Merseyside Derby.

Brentford were already 2-0 up when Tarkowski was sent off, and added two more goals in the second half.

Moyes admitted his side's performance was "way below the standards we've set" but had few complaints about the result.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews praised his team's "outstanding" performance, which saw them climb to sixth in the Premier League.

Everton boss David Moyes hoped to savour a record-breaking night on Monday but instead his side were handed a 4-0 thumping at Brentford and a questionable red card for James Tarkowski that will keep their captain out of the weekend Merseyside Derby.

The 63-year-old Moyes was in charge of Everton for the 593rd time, more than any other manager at the club, and had the chance to lead them into the top five in the Premier League. Instead, they were undone by an excellent Brentford side, who were already 2-0 up when Tarkowski caught Yehor Yarmolyuk high on the shin with his studs in a follow-through as he cleared the ball on the edge of the box after 40 minutes.

Controversial Red Card Incident

Tarkowski appeared to attempt to withdraw his leg after making contact but after initially giving a yellow card, referee Craig Pawson upgraded it to red on review. It killed the contest and Brentford comfortably saw out the game as they added two more goals in the second half including a stunning strike by Vitaly Janelt for the third.

"My thoughts at the time were I didn't think it was (a red card), but probably when I've looked at it again, his (Tarkowski's) foot's high. Is there enough force for it to be a red card? Not sure about that," Moyes told the BBC.

Moyes Reflects on Performance

He had few complaints about the result, though, and must now lift his side as they prepare to host Liverpool on Sunday. "We didn't play well enough and Brentford did, so we have no complaints and they thoroughly deserved to win," Moyes said. "The performance was way below the standards we've set and the way we've been playing recently. Hopefully we can put it right. We've been doing a lot of good things and hopefully we can do it again."

It was the heaviest defeat of Moyes' second spell in charge of Everton, and the biggest win for Brentford manager Keith Andrews since he took over from Thomas Frank at the start of last season. "It might go under the radar because of the sending off, but 11 versus 11 we were outstanding. I was impressed with how we approached the game, the tempo, the energy and the desire,” Andrews said, as his side moved up to sixth spot.