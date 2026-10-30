Everton advance to League Cup quarter-finals, set for Fleetwood clash

Everton advanced to the League Cup quarter-finals after a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United, setting up an intriguing clash against fourth-tier side Fleetwood Town.

IMAGE: Everton's Hayden Hackney scores their second goal against Newcastle United in their fourth round League Cup match at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain, on Thursday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Everton secured a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United to advance to the League Cup quarter-finals.

Goals were scored by James Garner, Hayden Hackney, and Thierno Barry for Everton, with Dan Burn netting for Newcastle.

Everton will now face League Two side Fleetwood Town in the quarter-finals.

Other quarter-final fixtures include Crystal Palace vs Sunderland, Bournemouth vs Liverpool, and Manchester City vs Bradford City.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for the week beginning December 14.

Everton advanced to the League Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday, setting up a clash against fourth-tier side Fleetwood Town. First-half goals from James Garner and Hayden Hackney put the hosts in control before Thierno Barry struck after the break at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Dan Burn scoring late on for the visitors.

Match Highlights and Player News

The Merseyside club eased through despite the absence of midfielder Jack Grealish, who was dropped from the squad following an internal breach of club discipline. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, an Everton supporter, was among the crowd.

Upcoming Quarter-Final Fixtures

Everton will travel to League Two side Fleetwood, who stunned Premier League champions Arsenal on Tuesday. Crystal Palace will welcome Sunderland, while Bournemouth will play away at Liverpool. Defending champions Manchester City will take on third-tier side Bradford City. The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place in the week beginning December 14.