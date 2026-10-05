Dr Chinmayee J Thrishulamurthy To Lead Runners At Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Mount Everest summiteer Dr Chinmayee J Thrishulamurthy is set to inspire and guide runners as a pacer at the upcoming Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, making her debut in the 10K race.

Key Points Mount Everest summiteer Dr Chinmayee J Thrishulamurthy will serve as a pacer at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

Thrishulamurthy, an ophthalmologist from Bengaluru, will debut as a pacer in the 10K race.

The event features a 25-member pacer squad, including an all-women team for the 10K and 17 pacers for the half marathon.

Pacers help runners maintain a steady speed to achieve target finish times.

Eleven pacers are from outside Delhi NCR, representing various Indian cities.

Mount Everest summiteer Dr Chinmayee J Thrishulamurthy will be among 25 pacers who will guide runners towards their target finish times at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon here on October 18.

Thrishulamurthy, a practising ophthalmologist and faculty member from Bengaluru, scaled Mount Everest earlier this year and will make her debut as a pacer in the 10K race.

Meet The Pacing Squad

She will be part of an all-women squad of eight 10K pacers, who will lead runners across buses targeting finish times between 55 and 88 minutes.

The half marathon will have 17 pacers, including CXOs and senior professionals, leading buses targeting times between 1:50 and 2:40.

A pacer, or pace setter, maintains a steady speed to guide a group of runners, known as a 'bus', towards a predetermined finish time.

Eleven of the 25 pacers are from outside Delhi NCR, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Darjeeling, Jammu and Jharkhand.