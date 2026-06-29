Eustaquio's late strike takes Canada past South Africa to World Cup last 16

Stephen Eustaquio's dramatic 92nd-minute goal gives Canada a historic 1-0 victory over South Africa and their first-ever spot in the World Cup last 16.

IMAGE: Stephen Eustaquio (centre) fires the ball past South Africa's goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to earn Canada victory in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI Women

Key Points

Stephen Eustaquio scored a 92nd-minute goal, securing Canada's 1-0 victory over South Africa.

This win marks Canada's first-ever advancement to the World Cup last 16 in their history.

The co-hosts will now face either the Netherlands or Morocco in the quarter-finals in Houston.

Canada's coach Jesse Marsch praised his team's character, calling them "Canadian heroes."

South Africa, despite reaching the knockouts for the first time, was eliminated from the tournament.

IMAGE: Stephen Eustaquio celebrates with his Canada teammates after scoring in added time. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Stephen Eustaquio hammered home a rasping strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 92nd minute to give Canada a 1-0 victory over South Africa on Sunday, propelling the co-hosts into the World Cup last 16 for the first time in their history.

Eustaquio received the ball on the edge of the South Africa penalty area and hammered it past diving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in a thrilling conclusion to the first knockout-round match of the World Cup.

South Africa, who seemed content to play for extra-time and a possible penalty shootout, made a few furious but unsuccessful attempts to level before the final whistle as the sun broke through the clouds at Los Angeles Stadium.

Canada will next face either the Netherlands or Morocco on July 4 in Houston for a place in the quarter-finals.

Eustaquio Reflects On Historic Goal

"We just kept believing, we kept pushing and I think we couldn’t have imagined it any other way," Eustaquio said.

"It was an amazing goal. When I shot it, I felt everybody shot it with me. Everybody put a little bit of power on it, and it went to the back of the net, so I’m very happy."

Canada coach Jesse Marsch said his team had chances throughout the match but were not "lethal enough".

"And then it falls to Steph and I just hope he'll put it on frame and give it a chance and he buries it," Marsch said.

"The hard work from these guys, the character - they're Canadian heroes. That's what I told them at the end. They are now Canadian heroes. I'm so happy for them."

Tense Match Dynamics

Chances were scarce in a cagey first half, with little to separate the sides, who were both playing in the knockout rounds for the first time.

Canada's best opening came just before halftime when a corner sparked a scramble in the South Africa box, Moise Bombito sending a header goalward that was cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba before Tajon Buchanan's close-range effort struck Williams in the chest.

Moments later, Richie Laryea went down in the area, prompting Canadian appeals for a penalty, but the decision not to award a spot kick stood after a VAR review, prompting loud boos from Canada's red-clad army of supporters, who dominated the stands.

Marsch continued to protest as the teams left the field at halftime, with Bombito appearing to urge him away from the referee.

Second Half Frustration And Breakthrough

Frustration for Canada only grew early in the second half as South Africa appeared in no rush to press the issue.

Canada had another chance just before the second half hydration break when Tani Oluwaseyi's shot hit the keeper and Jonathan David was unable to head the ricochet home thanks to an excellent defensive effort by Mbekezeli Mbokazi to clear the ball.

But Eustaquio's strike deep in stoppage time ended Canada's frustration and sent their supporters who packed the stands into raptures.

Looking Ahead For Both Teams

Having advanced from the group stage for the first time in three World Cup appearances, the co-hosts had to play their first game outside Canada at this year's World Cup on Sunday, with only three days' rest after a disappointing 2-1 defeat by Switzerland in their final group-stage match on Wednesday.

South Africa can hold their heads high after reaching the knockouts for the first time at their fourth attempt, but will be disappointed with their tame exit.

One question for the team is what is next for 74-year-old coach Hugo Broos.

"I will see in the next days what I will do for the future," he said.

"For sure, this is my last World Cup."