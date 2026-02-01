Bayern Munich held by Hamburg; Barcelona win at Elche; Napoli edge Fiorentina

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich held at Hamburg

IMAGE: Hamburg SV's Nicolas Capaldo attempts a shot at goal during the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, on Saturday. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Key Points Leaders Bayern Munich moved to 51 points from 20 games, nine ahead of Borussia Dortmund in second.

Wasteful Barcelona had 30 efforts on goal in the match.

Napoli's long injury list includes Kevin De Bruyne, David Neres, Billy Gilmour, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Matteo Politano.

Harry Kane scored his 36th goal of the season but Bayern Munich let a second-half lead slip to draw 2-2 with Hamburg SV in their Bundesliga clash at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday.



Leaders Bayern moved to 51 points from 20 games, nine ahead of Borussia Dortmund in second, though the latter have played a game less. Hamburg climbed to 13th with 19 points from 19 games.



Fabio Vieira put Hamburg in front from the penalty spot before Kane levelled before halftime.



Substitute Luis Diaz put the visitors ahead within a minute of the restart, but Luka Vuskovic kept up his good scoring form to earn what could be a precious point for Hamburg.



They lost the reverse fixture 5-0 in Munich this season, and have now drawn four of their last five Bundesliga matches.



Bayern were unlucky not to take the lead just before the half-hour mark when Joshua Kimmich’s right-footed drive from the edge of the box crashed off the crossbar.

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores Bayern Munich's first goal. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Two minutes later Hamburg were awarded a penalty, with Kimmich involved. His foul on Nicolai Remberg saw referee Harm Osmers award the spot-kick, which was converted by Vieira.



Bayern were level before the break as Kane scored his 36th goal of the campaign in all competitions, and his 22nd in 20 Bundesliga appearances.



Kimmich could not turn in Serge Gnabry’s cross from the left, but the England striker turned and finished from close range to make it 1-1.



Diaz came on at halftime for the visitors and within 43 seconds gave them the lead. Gnabry and Michael Olise played a one-two before the latter slipped a pass for Diaz to turn and fire low into the net.



Hamburg kept battling and were rewarded when Vuskovic headed in from close range via William Mikelbrencis’ cross.



Bayern hit the woodwork again when Jonathan Tah’s header came back off the crossbar, and at the other end Alphonso Davies cleared off the line to deny Hamburg a winner.

Yamal guides Barcelona to win at Elche

IMAGE: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal against Elche at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Lamine Yamal scored one goal and created another as Barcelona extended their lead at the top of LaLiga with a 3-1 victory over Elche on Saturday.



Barcelona moved to 55 points from 22 matches, four ahead of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Elche remained in 12th place with 24 points from 22 games.



Yamal opened the scoring for the visitors before Alvaro Rodriguez equalised for Elche in an end-to-end first half.



Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford struck to complete the win, sparing the blushes of wasteful Barca who had 30 efforts on goal in the match.



"We got three more points. We continue to grow as a team. We haven't reached our peak yet," Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said.



"We usually have people who finish well. There are times when they fail. The important thing is that we have them (chances)."



Barcelona took the lead inside six minutes when Dani Olmo played Yamal through on goal and the 18-year-old rounded goalkeeper Inaki Pena to score his 13th goal of the season in all competitions.

IMAGE: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal tries to find his way past John Donald of Elche. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Olmo struck a shot against the crossbar midway through the first half, and within a minute Elche were level.



German Valera slipped former Real Madrid forward Rodriguez in behind the Barcelona defence and he raced clear to score.



The visitors should have retaken the lead when Torres struck the crossbar again from six yards out with a poor miss. The ball rebounded back to him and he then steered it against the post in a comical sequence of play.



Torres did get his goal on 40 minutes when De Jong found space in the box and rather than shoot himself, laid the ball back for the forward to fire into the roof of the net from 15 yards.



It should have been 3-1 minutes later when Fermin Lopez somehow skied the ball over the crossbar from six yards with the goal gaping.



Barcelona continued to create chances in the second half with substitute Rashford guilty of a poor miss when he put his shot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.



Rashford did get his goal on 72 minutes, however, when Yamal's low cross was not cleared by the Elche defence, allowing the England forward to blast the ball into the roof of the net from close range.



"Barca attack very well," Rodriguez said. "They have very good players and it wasn't to be. We will continue working to do better."

Napoli edge Fiorentina as injuries problems mount

IMAGE: Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka, left, in action against Marco Brescianini of Fiorentina. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Napoli secured a 2-1 home win over struggling Fiorentina on Saturday as the Serie A champions suffered another injury problem when Giovanni Di Lorenzo was forced to leave the field.

Antonio Conte’s side are third on 46 points, six behind leaders Inter Milan who visit Cremonese on Sunday. Fiorentina are 18th.



It took just 11 minutes for Antonio Vergara to break the deadlock, racing clear of the Fiorentina defence before calmly slotting a low finish into the corner from the edge of the box.



Rasmus Hojlund almost doubled Napoli’s lead after a scramble led to the Dane trying to back-heel the ball into the net, only for a frantic clearance to deny him.

IMAGE: Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Fiorentina came close to equalising when Roberto Piccoli rattled the upright with a header before Albert Gudmundsson's point-blank follow-up was saved by goalkeeper Alex Meret.



Conte looked on anxiously as Di Lorenzo went down clutching his knee after the chance, and the defender was carried off on a stretcher.

Miguel Gutierrez doubled Napoli’s lead four minutes after the restart with a curling shot from an acute angle.



Fiorentina pulled one back after 57 minutes when Dodo threaded a through ball to Piccoli, who tried to trick Meret, only for the keeper to get a vital touch, but the ball spilled loose and Manor Solomon pounced.



Napoli's injury list includes Kevin De Bruyne, David Neres, Billy Gilmour, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Matteo Politano.