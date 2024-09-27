News
Home  » Sports » Europa League PIX: Ten-man Spurs outclass Qarabag, Roma held by Bilbao

Europa League PIX: Ten-man Spurs outclass Qarabag, Roma held by Bilbao

September 27, 2024 10:27 IST
Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario in action with Qarabag's Bahlul Mustafazada

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario in action with Qarabag's Bahlul Mustafazada. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Ten-man Tottenham Hotspur secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Azerbaijani side Qarabag in their opening Europa League group stage clash on Thursday after the match was delayed by over half an hour due to travel disruptions.

 

Spurs were reduced to 10 men after eight minutes when Radu Dragusin was shown a red card, but four minutes later Brennan Johnson put the English side ahead with a side-footed finish and Pape Matar Sarr doubled the lead seven minutes after the break.

Dominic Solanke effectively sealed the win in the 68th minute when he tapped home the third after an error by Qarabag keeper Mateusz Kochalski.

Qarabag had chances, Tural Baymarov missing from the penalty spot just before the hour mark and Junior hitting the woodwork, but Spurs stayed in control of the match.

"When you go down to 10 men, invariably at times you can't be as aggressive or keep the ball as much or play as fluently, but for the most part the intent was there," said Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

"That's the kind of team we want to be and whatever challenge we have before us, to tackle it that way."

AS Roma's Saud Abdulhamid in action with Athletic Bilbao's Daniel Vivian

IMAGE: AS Roma's Saud Abdulhamid in action with Athletic Bilbao's Daniel Vivian. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

AS Roma had to settle for a 1-1 home draw with Athletic Bilbao after Aitor Paredes's late equaliser for the Spanish side.

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk scored with a powerful header in the 32nd minute of the teams' first European meeting, but Paredes levelled with a header five minutes from time.

Rangers took an early lead against Swedish side Malmo through Nedim Bajrami in an early kickoff before Ross McCausland sealed a 2-0 win for the Scottish side.

Ajax Amsterdam overwhelmed Turkey's Besiktas 4-0 at home thanks to goals by Kian Fitz-Jim, Kenneth Taylor and a brace from Mika Godts.

Olympique Lyonnais clinched a 2-0 home victory over Conference League champions Olympiacos through quick-fire second-half goals by Rayan Cherki and Said Benrahma.

Eintracht Frankfurt were held to a 3-3 home draw by Viktoria Plzen after the Czech side fought back with two late goals. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
