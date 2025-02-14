PIX: Roma held at Porto, Alkmaar rout Galatasaray

Images from the Europa League knockout round play-off matches on Thursday.

IMAGE: AS Roma's Evan Ndicka, left, tries to head the ball away from FC Porto's Samu Omorodion during the Europa League Knockout Phase Play-off first leg match at Estadio do Dragao, Porto. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Francisco Moura's second-half strike earned hosts Porto a 1-1 draw against 10-man AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off on Thursday as Turkish champions Galatasaray lost 4-1 at AZ Alkmaar.



Zeki Celik put Roma ahead in the dying seconds of the first half when he tapped in a loose ball in the six yard box before Moura equalised when his shot deflected off a defender past goalkeeper Mile Svilar in the 67th minute.





IMAGE: Zeki Celik celebrates scores AS Roma's first goal. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Claudio Ranieri's Roma were dealt a further blow five minutes later when they were left with 10 men as Bryan Cristante was handed a second yellow card.



The visitors, who had already lost forward Paulo Dybala through injury before halftime, withstood Porto's late pressure, as the Portuguese tried to capitalise on their man advantage but saw Goncalo Borges and Danny Namaso missing the target.



Two-time Europa League finalists Roma will be looking to beat Porto for the first time in four European ties. Winners will face either Athletic Bilbao or Roma's arch-rivals Lazio.





IMAGE: Sven Mijnans scores AZ Alkmaar's first goal past Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera at AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters



Ten-man Galatasaray suffered a 4-1 defeat at Dutch side Alkmaar, who are playing their first European knockout tie in five years.



Alkmaar opened the scoring after 12 minutes as Sven Mijnans netted a stunning free kick into the left top corner before Galatasaray equalised eight minutes later through Roland Sallai's rocket from the edge of the box.





IMAGE: Jordy Clasie celebrates scoring AZ Alkmaar's third goal. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters



Troy Parrott restored the hosts' lead from the spot in the 37th minute before the visitors were reduced to 10 men shortly after the break when Kaan Ayhan saw a second yellow card.



Jordy Clasie made it 3-1 in the 57th minute, while David Moller Wolfe sealed the rout in the 66th, as the Dutch outfit look on course to face either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16.





IMAGE: FC Twente's players celebrate after Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored the second goal against Bodo/Glimt at De Grolsch Veste, Enschede. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Netherlands' Twente Enschede earned a last-gasp 2-1 home win over Bodo/Glimt as skipper Ricky van Wolfswinkel did not miss his 95th-minute penalty effort.



Patrick Berg had equalised for the visitors in the 85th minute after Sayfallah Ltaief's opener just five minutes into the game.



Romania's Steaua Bucharest fought back to beat Greek champions PAOK 2-1, as Taison's late first-half red card proved costly for the hosts.

Steaua substitute Andrei Gheorghita struck in the 50th minute to cancel out Mbwana Samatta's 21st-minute opener for PAOK, and Joyskim Dawa sealed the comeback win in the 60th minute.



Earlier in the day, Turkey's Fenerbahce claimed a resounding 3-0 home win over Belgian side Anderlecht, while Ajax Amsterdam, Real Sociedad and Ferencvaros also secured first-leg leads.