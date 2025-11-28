Europa League: Lyon got top; Forest maintain fine form

IMAGE: FC Midtjylland's Philip Billing is engaged in a tussle with AS Roma's Neil El Aynaoui and Bryan Cristante during their Europa League encounter in Rome on Thursday . Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Olympique Lyonnais went top of the Europa League standings with a 6-0 victory against Maccabi Tel Aviv with Corentin Tolisso netting a hat-trick, while in-form Nottingham Forest made light work of Malmo in a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Real Betis moved up to fifth with a 2-1 victory over visiting Utrecht and Rangers earned their first point but let a lead slip to draw 1-1 with 10-man Braga.

AS Roma ended Midtjylland's perfect record with a 2-1 home win, while a Donyell Malen double earned Aston Villa a 2-1 win over Young Boys where the Swiss away fans disrupted proceedings at Villa Park.

Elsewhere, Celtic came from behind to win at Feyenoord.

Lyon are on 12 points, level with second-placed Midtjylland and Aston Villa.

The French side took the lead in the fourth minute with Abner Vinicius tapping in at the back post after Maccabi failed to deal with a ball across the six-yard box at the TSC Arena in Serbia.

Tolisso nodded in a cross floated to the far post to double the lead after 25 minutes and 10 minutes later Moussa Niakhate converted a penalty after Sagiv Jehezkel fouled Pavel Sulc.

Lyon captain Tolisso scored two in quick succession after the break and Adam Karabec wrapped up the win just past the hour mark. Maccabi, who had Jehezkel sent off in added time, are second-bottom with one point.

Forest firing on all cylinders

Forest manager Sean Dyche made seven changes to the side that started Saturday's 3-0 win in the Premier League at Liverpool, yet the hosts had little trouble against Swedish visitors Malmo who offered very little going forward.

The sides had met in the 1979 European Cup final, won 1-0 by Forest, and at the City Ground on Thursday the hosts strolled to their third consecutive win in all competitions and moved up to 16th in the standings on eight points.

After a rather flat opening, Nikola Milenkovic's attempted cross was blocked and the ball fell for Ryan Yates whose first-time finish flew past goalkeeper Melker Ellborg to give Forest the lead in the 27th minute.

Forest then went in search of a second, Ellborg parrying away a powerful shot from Arnaud Kalimuendo and Milenkovic's header from the resulting corner brought another save.

A second goal was coming though and, after Yates' header was saved, Kalimuendo was there to hook the rebound into the net and score his first Forest goal one minute before halftime.

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates and Malmo FF's Lasse Berg Johnsen in action . Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Forest were cruising and after Malmo failed to clear a corner, the ball dropped to Milenkovic who made no mistake from close range to put them three up in the 59th minute before the hosts took their foot off the brake with the job done.

Rangers, who began the day rooted to the bottom of the table, took the lead in added time at the end of the first half with James Tavernier converting from the penalty spot.

Braga had Rodrigo Zalazar sent off in the 61st minute but the visitors drew level eight minutes later when Gabri Martinez capitalised on a poor attempted headed clearance in the box. Rangers had Mohamed Diomande sent off deep into added time.

Betis went two goals up with Cucho Hernandez and Abde Ezzalzouli netting either side of the break before Utrecht pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half.

Miguel Rodriguez spotted Betis keeper Alvaro Valles off his line and tried his luck from just inside the opposition half to stun the hosts but they held on and are on 11 points.

Roma tame Midtjylland; Villa sink Young Boys

Midtjylland were the only side on maximum points after four matches but it was Roma who went in front at the Stadio Olimpico in the seventh minute.

Zeki Celik's floated pass into the box was met by Neil El Aynaoui's crisp volley to put the Serie A leaders in control and Roma looked to have wrapped up the win seven minutes from time with Stephan El Shaarawy's side-footed finish.

The visitors pulled one back with three minutes remaining, substitute Paulinho's goal making for a nervy ending for the home side. El Shaarawy rocked the crossbar with another effort as Roma held on and are now on nine points.

Midtjylland still lead the table but Villa's win moves the Premier League side level on 12 points with the Danes.

Villa made their early pressure pay off in the 27th minute when Youri Tielemans sent a cross into the box and Malen rose between two defenders to power a header which the keeper could only push onto the upright on its way into the net.

IMAGE: Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal against Utrecht . Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Young Boys continued to sit back and Villa took control three minutes from the break. Malen, sent through on goal by Morgan Rogers, skipped past a defender on his way into the box before calmly steering his finish into the far corner.

Play was stopped for a few minutes after the goal as police dealt with trouble in the away end. Young Boys captain Loris Benito went over to plead for calm, as fans launched objects onto the pitch - not for the first time during the game.

Malen had the ball in the net again after the break although he was denied a hat-trick by a Rogers offside in the build-up and the visitors looked to have pulled one back with their first chance of the game but Chris Bedia's goal was also chalked off.

IMAGE: Olympique Lyonnais' Corentin Tolisso celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Maccabi Tel Aviv . Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Young Boys did net a 90th-minute goal through Joel Monteiro, who chested down a floated ball into the box before firing home but the Swiss side were unable to pull off what would have been a remarkable comeback having offered little at Villa Park.

Celtic were 1-0 down by the 11th minute with Ayase Ueda scoring for Feyenoord and what could be interim manager Martin O'Neill's last game in charge looked like ending in their third loss of the competition but they were in front by the break.

Reo Hatate put in a looping ball towards the back post where Yang Hyun-Jun arrived to smash home and Feyenoord keeper Timon Wellenreuther, under pressure from Celtic's Daizen Maeda, played a poor ball out that Hatate struck first time into an empty net.

Feyenoord came close to levelling but Benjamin Nygren's effort eight minutes from time sealed the win for the visitors.