Juventus drop first points as Benfica, Leverkusen extend Europa League winning streaks

Juventus dropped their first Europa League points in a 2-2 draw with Rennes, while Benfica thrashed Omonia, Leverkusen beat OFI, and Bournemouth maintained their perfect campaign.

IMAGE: Juventus's Zeki Celik celebrates scoring their first goal against Rennes in the Europa League, in Turin on October 22, 2026. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Key Points Juventus surrendered their perfect Europa League record in a 2-2 draw with Rennes after Jhon Lucumi’s late winner was ruled out for offside.

Benfica thrashed Omonia 4-1 to go top, while Bayer Leverkusen beat OFI 2-0 through Jonas Hofmann’s quick-fire double.

Bournemouth defeated 10-man AC Milan 3-0 to maintain their winning start, with Olympiacos and Ferencvaros also recording third consecutive victories.

Hoffenheim beat Lyon 3-0 for their first win, but the match was overshadowed by defender Steeve Kango’s stretcher-assisted departure for hospital checks.

Juventus dropped their first points of the Europa League campaign after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with visitors Rennes on Thursday.

Benfica went top of the standings with a 4-1 demolition of Omonia in Cyprus, after Bayer Leverkusen had also moved onto nine points with a 2-0 win at OFI in Crete.

Bournemouth Maintain Perfect Record Against Milan

Bournemouth also maintained their perfect start with a 3-0 victory over 10-man AC Milan.

Olympiacos and Ferencvaros made it three wins from three as well, beating Sparta Prague 1-0 and Torreense 4-1 respectively.

Zeki Celik gave Juventus a fifth-minute lead, but the French side kept their composure and were level 10 minutes later when Jordan international Musa Al-Taamari finished from close range for his first goal in the competition.

IMAGE: Musa Al-Taamari celebrates scoring Rennes' equaliser against Juventus. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Rennes then stunned the hosts with a Boulaye Dia penalty two minutes before the break as the Italians struggled to create chances until Nick Woltemade equalised from the spot in the 67th minute.

The German forward twice went close to scoring again as Luciano Spalletti's team upped the pressure, and Juve thought they had won it in the 88th minute when Jhon Lucumi found the net from close range, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The draw at least spared Juventus a second successive defeat following Sunday's 3-0 home loss to Lazio in Serie A.

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Leverkusen See Off OFI



Jonas Hofmann made the most of his surprise start for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring twice in three minutes to give the Bundesliga side a 2-0 victory at OFI.

OFI, who stunned Hoffenheim 2-0 in their opening league-phase match, were twice caught napping by Hofmann, who was added to the side following an injury to Martin Terrier.

Bournemouth took control against Milan through first-half penalties from Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier before Amine Adli added a third in the 84th minute. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off in the 28th minute.

Hoffenheim Win Overshadowed by Kango Injury

Hoffenheim beat Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 to claim their first win of the competition, but the victory was overshadowed by an injury to Lyon defender Steeve Kango.

Kango fell awkwardly after an aerial challenge and was carried off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace before being taken to hospital for checks.