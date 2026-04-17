HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Europa League: Forest edge Porto to set up all-English semi-final with Villa

Europa League: Forest edge Porto to set up all-English semi-final with Villa

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 09:40 IST

x

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa reach the Europa League semi-finals, while Braga and Freiburg also advance in a dramatic night of European action.

FC Porto's Seko Fofana in action with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White during their UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg match at The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain, on Thursday

IMAGE: FC Porto's Seko Fofana in action with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White during their UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg match at The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain, on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

An early Morgan Gibbs-White goal earned Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over 10-man Porto to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory and set up an all-English Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa, who thrashed Bologna 4-0 to progress 7-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, SC Freiburg eliminated Celta Vigo to set up a semi-final clash with Braga, after the Portuguese side knocked out Real Betis.

Key Points

  • Nottingham Forest beat FC Porto 1-0 to win 2-1 on aggregate.
  • Forest will face Aston Villa in an all-English semi-final.
  • Freiburg, who reached their first-ever European semi-final defeating Celta Vigo face Braga.
  • The Europa League final is scheduled for May 20 at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul.
 

Porto’s Jan Bednarek was sent off after eight minutes for a reckless challenge on Forest striker Chris Wood as the clash at the City Ground got off to a volatile start.

Gibbs-White capitalised four minutes later, scoring with a deflected strike before holding up an Elliot Anderson shirt in tribute. The midfielder was a late withdrawal from the match following the death of his mother.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Porto remained competitive as William Gomes struck the woodwork, but Forest held on to progress.

Villa dominated Bologna at home, racing to a three-goal lead by halftime as Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia, and Morgan Rogers all scored. Ezri Konsa added another late on to complete the rout.

SPANISH SIDES DUMPED OUT

SC Braga's Ricardo Horta celebrates scoring their third goal with teammate Pau Victor during their UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg match against Real Betis at Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain on Thursday

IMAGE: SC Braga's Ricardo Horta celebrates scoring their third goal with teammate Pau Victor during their UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg match against Real Betis at Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain on Thursday. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

In Seville, Braga staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat Betis 4-2 and secure a 5-3 aggregate victory.

The Portuguese side overturned early strikes from Betis' Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli through Pau Victor, Vitor Carvalho, and a Ricardo Horta penalty, before Jean-Baptiste Gorby sealed Braga's place in the semi-finals with a late goal.

They will face Freiburg, who reached their first-ever European semi-final earlier on Thursday, defeating Celta Vigo 3-1 in Spain to complete a 6-1 aggregate win.

Igor Matanovic opened the scoring and Yuito Suzuki added a double before Williot Swedberg struck a stoppage-time consolation for the hosts.

In the Conference League, Strasbourg eased past Mainz 4-2 on aggregate, setting up a semi-final against Rayo Vallecano, who edged AEK Athens 4-3 overall.

In the other bracket, Crystal Palace progressed 4-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 loss at Fiorentina to book a clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, who eliminated AZ Alkmaar 5-2 after a 2-2 draw earlier.

The Europa League final is scheduled for May 20 at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul. The Conference League final will be held on May 27 at the RB Stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Signs of tension in MI camp after Pandya-Bumrah exchange
Signs of tension in MI camp after Pandya-Bumrah exchange
Jayawardene Supports Bumrah Despite Wicketless Streak
Jayawardene Supports Bumrah Despite Wicketless Streak
Rajat Patidar Tops IPL 2026 MVP Index
Rajat Patidar Tops IPL 2026 MVP Index
De Kock scripts IPL history with third ton
De Kock scripts IPL history with third ton
Cricket Canada Faces ICC Investigation for Corruption Claims
Cricket Canada Faces ICC Investigation for Corruption Claims

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi takes a humorous dig at PM Modi4:41

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi takes a humorous dig at PM Modi

Heated debate erupts between Arvind Sawant & Nishikant Dubey in LoK Sabha17:19

Heated debate erupts between Arvind Sawant & Nishikant...

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej Pratap's Birthday Party1:31

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO