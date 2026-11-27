Bournemouth and AC Milan both demonstrated remarkable resilience in the Europa League, securing impressive comeback victories against Celta Vigo and Olympiakos Piraeus respectively, while Viktoria Plzen delivered a stunning 4-0 defeat to Benfica.

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth's Julio Soler in action with Celta Vigo's Aleix Febas during their UEFA Europa League match at Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain, on Thursday. Photograph: Miguel Vidal/Reuters

Key Points Bournemouth, despite being reduced to 10 men, came from behind to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 away.

AC Milan staged an impressive comeback, recovering from a two-goal deficit to win 4-2 against Olympiakos Piraeus.

Viktoria Plzen delivered a dominant performance, thrashing Benfica 4-0 with three goals in the first half's final 15 minutes.

Olympique Marseille secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Levski Sofia with an Amine Gouiri penalty.

Besiktas won 2-1 against Hapoel Beer-Sheva in a match that was temporarily halted due to police intervention with pepper spray on fans.

Bournemouth maintained their perfect Europa League record with an impressive comeback to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 away on Thursday, while AC Milan also recovered to win 4-2 at Olympiakos Piraeus and Viktoria Plzen thrashed stunned visitors Benfica 4-0.

Marco Rose's side were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute when Bafode Diakite was sent off but second-half goals from Alvaro Rodriguez and Rayan completed another excellent European showing for the Premier League side. Celta"s 39-year-old captain Iago Aspas had given them an early lead but they could not capitalise on their man advantage.

Milan's Resilient Comeback

IMAGE: Viktoria Plzen's Christophe Kabongo celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Benfica at Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czech Republic on Thursday. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

Milan made an impressive comeback after going two goals down to Olympiakos in Piraeus. Christian Pulisic's 71st-minute volley put them in front before Diego Moreira added a goal in stoppage time to seal a 4-2 win for Ruben Amorim"s side.

Other Europa League Highlights

Amine Gouiri"s 28th-minute penalty was sufficient for Olympique Marseille to beat Levski Sofia.

French newspaper L'Equipe reported that police intervened with tear gas to stop altercations between opposing fans. Besiktas" tie with Hapoel Beer-Sheva was held in Batumi, Georgia, due to safety and security concerns.

The match was halted for 30 minutes after local police used pepper spray on the Turkish fans before play resumed, said Turkish outlet NTV. Late goals from Junior Olaitan and Orkun Kokcu fired Besiktas to a 2-1 win.