PIX: Own goal gives France victory over plucky Austria

June 18, 2024 02:59 IST
Images from the Euro 2024 Group D match between France and Austria at Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany, on Monday.

Austria's Maximilian Wober watches as a cross from Kylian Mbappe deflects off his head into his own goal during the Euro 2024 Group D match against France at Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany, on Monday.

IMAGE: Austria's Maximilian Wober watches anxiously as a cross from Kylian Mbappe deflects off his head into his own goal during the Euro 2024 Group D match against France, at Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany, on Monday. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

France delivered a 100th victory for manager Didier Deschamps as they beat a tenacious and well-organised Austria 1-0 in their opening Group D match at Euro 2024, but talisman Kylian Mbappe suffered a worrying injury, on Monday.

It was by no means a vintage performance though and France required an own goal by Austria defender Max Wober shortly before half-time to secure the three points.

 

But three years after bowing out of Euro 2020 in the last 16 to Switzerland, France offered enough evidence to suggest they will be go deeper in Germany.

It proved a very mixed night for France's captain Mbappe though as he was left still searching for his first goal in a European Championship and went off bloodied late on with a suspected broken nose.

On his 80th appearance for Les Bleus the 25-year-old's wing wizardry broke Austria's resistance in the 38th minute when his dribble past three defenders and cross caused the unfortunate Wober to head past his goalkeeper Patrick Pentz.

Kylian Mbappe shoots wide of the post when ideally placed to score.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe shoots wide of the post when ideally placed to score. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

But Mbappe also wasted a glorious chance to make things more comfortable for his side in the 54th minute, surprising virtually everyone in the stadium as he shot wide of the post after bursting through on goal.

He ended up bloodied and bruised after taking a shoulder to the face in the closing minutes before being shown a yellow card having sat down on the pitch shortly after coming back on after receiving treatment.

Mbappe was finally substituted in a chaotic end to the match and there will be obvious concern about the severity of his injury.

Austria's Christoph Baumgartner is thwarted by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

IMAGE: Austria's Christoph Baumgartner is thwarted by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick promised his in-form side, with one defeat in their last 16 matches, would go toe-to-toe with France and they were as good as his word with their relentless high-pressing and tackling keeping them in the contest.

They could even have taken the lead shortly before France scored when captain Marcel Sabitzer touched a Michael Gregoritsch cross into the path of Christoph Baumgartner whose shot was deflected wide by keeper Mike Maignan.

Kylian Mbappe receives medical attention after sustaining an injury on his nose as Austria's goalkeeper Patrick Pentz looks on.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe receives medical attention after sustaining an injury on his nose as Austria's goalkeeper Patrick Pentz looks on. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

France were more dynamic after the interval with Pentz saving well from Marcus Thuram but the tough-tackling Austrians did not waver in their belief and their red-clad fans alongside the River Rhine roared them to the final whistle.

For all their graft and possession Austria struggled to create many clear chances as France's returning N'Golo Kante fully justified his return to the squad with a masterful display at the heart of midfield.

France join the Netherlands, who they face next, on three points after the Dutch beat Poland 2-1 on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
